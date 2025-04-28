Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa, and Cyndi Lauper Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Mariah Carey's Stark Absence Noticed

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced, and this year’s class includes innovative rap duo Outkast, pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and 1960s legend Chubby Checker. Also making the cut are hard rock band Bad Company and soul singer Joe Cocker, who was inducted posthumously, 11 years after his death from lung cancer. The inductees were revealed during a live broadcast of American Idol.

Other honorees this year include Soundgarden, The White Stripes, and Salt-N-Pepa, who will receive the musical influence award. This award will also go to singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, as per BBC. The induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on November 8 and will be streamed live on Disney+.

Despite the excitement surrounding the inductees, there are notable absences from the list, including Mariah Carey. The pop superstar, with 19 No. 1 singles and a record-breaking career, has once again been overlooked. Carey’s debut album, Mariah Carey, spent 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard chart in 1990.

Her holiday classic, All I Want for Christmas Is You, is the 11th best-selling single of all time. This is the second time she has failed to be inducted, and fans and critics are questioning the Rock Hall’s decision. Carey responded to last year’s snub, saying simply, “My thoughts are, I didn’t get in.”

Other major omissions include Manchester bands Oasis and Joy Division/New Order, both of whom failed to qualify. Oasis had previously been nominated in 2024 but didn’t make the cut this year either. Liam Gallagher, the band’s frontman, has criticized the Rock Hall in the past, saying he didn’t want an award from “some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”

This year, Salt-N-Pepa, the first successful female rap group, will receive the musical influence award. They will be joined by Warren Zevon, a cult favorite among artists like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.

Chubby Checker, known for his iconic hit The Twist, has also been inducted after years of being overlooked. The singer had previously taken out a full-page ad in Billboard in 2001, urging the Hall to recognize him. His message read, “I want my flowers while I’m alive.” This year, Checker finally received the recognition he sought, making it a milestone for his decades-long career.

Other notable inductees include Outkast, whose hip-hop style revolutionized the genre, and Soundgarden, known for their grunge anthem Black Hole Sun. The White Stripes, with hits like Seven Nation Army, also made the list.

