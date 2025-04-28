Is Baek Jong Won and Ahn Sung Jae’s Culinary Class Wars Season 2 releasing in October? Netflix responds to reports

On April 28, 2025, YTN News broke the story that the highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s hit variety show, Culinary Class Wars, would be making its debut in October 2025. According to the report, insiders in the broadcasting industry revealed that filming for the show began in March 2025, and it would be released later in the year. The article also confirmed that popular culinary figures Baek Jong Won and Ahn Sung Jae would reprise their roles as judges, continuing their integral presence in the cooking competition.

Advertisement

The report quickly gained traction on social media and among fans, who had been eagerly awaiting any updates about the show’s return. However, in response to the swirling rumors about the potential October release date, Netflix issued a statement to clarify the confusion. The streaming giant acknowledged the buzz surrounding the upcoming season but emphasized that the specific release date is still undecided.

While Netflix confirmed that Culinary Class Wars Season 2 is indeed slated for a release in the second half of 2025, they clarified that the October timeline reported earlier is not accurate. They explained, “It is true that Culinary Class Wars 2 will be released in the second half of the year. The specific details have not been decided. It is not October,” as quoted by Soompi. The company has yet to provide additional specifics on when exactly fans can expect the return of their favorite cooking competition show.

Advertisement

This clarification comes just months after the monumental success of the first season, which debuted in 2024 and quickly became a sensation. Culinary Class Wars made history as the first Korean variety program to rank No. 1 on the Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) list for three consecutive weeks. Its unique format, which pitted contestants against one another in a high-stakes cooking battle judged solely on the taste of their dishes, captured the hearts of viewers both in Korea and around the world.

In October 2024, Netflix made the official announcement that a second season of Culinary Class Wars would be produced. The announcement generated immense excitement among fans, many of whom had become devoted followers of the show’s first season. Netflix teased that the new season would maintain the same intense format, promising to bring even more thrilling culinary challenges and jaw-dropping moments.

With filming already underway, fans are on edge, awaiting more updates. The buzz around Culinary Class Wars is only growing, and viewers are clamoring for details about the contestants, the challenges, and the potential twists that could make this season even more exciting than the first. For now, fans will have to remain patient as they await official updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Culinary Class Wars' chef Triple Star’s divorce and dating controversy explained: Two-timing, ghosting, more allegations