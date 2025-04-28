Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Steal Spotlight at A Simple Favor Premiere Amid Justin Baldoni Drama

Blake Lively stepped into the spotlight on Sunday, April 27, at the premiere of Another Simple Favor in New York City. The event, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, marked the upcoming release of the sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor. Lively was joined by director Paul Feig and costar Anna Kendrick on the red carpet.

Lively, known for her style and grace, wore a pale mint-colored draped gown with intricate geometric cutouts on the bodice. She accessorized with bold statement earrings and a variety of colorful rings and bracelets. Her hair was styled down, complementing her radiant look, as per PEOPLE.

Lively was also accompanied by her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, who wore a gray plaid suit. The couple shared smiles and posed together for photographers.

Ryan Reynolds was by Lively's side as she marked the occasion. Speaking to PEOPLE the next day, Reynolds shared his love for his wife. "I’m incredibly in awe of my wife in many ways," he said.

"I don’t know that I’ve met somebody stronger." He humorously mentioned that her coping mechanism was simply coffee, which he found amazing, as he couldn’t imagine handling what she does with the same grace and strength.

The premiere came at a challenging time for Lively, as she is in the midst of a legal battle with It Ends with Us director and costar Justin Baldoni. In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Wayfarer Studios, Baldoni's production company, was named in the suit. Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, for USD 400 million, accusing them of defamation and civil extortion. A trial is scheduled for March 2026.

Blake Lively was also recently honored as one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2025. At the TIME100 Gala on April 24, she delivered a brief but impactful speech. Though she didn’t directly address her legal battle, Lively spoke about her journey as a woman with a voice.

“I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum,” she said. “What I will speak to separately is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today and since I could speak, because of the pain, caution and fight of the many women who have paved the way and the men who stood beside them.”

