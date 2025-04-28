Kylie Jenner Says It’s ‘Lonely’ Without Friend and Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero After His Sudden Death

Kylie Jenner is speaking candidly about her ongoing heartbreak following the death of her beloved hairstylist and close friend, Jesus Guerrero. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Jenner shared a throwback video and an emotional message, revealing that the weight of her grief has only intensified in the months since his passing.

The 27-year-old reality star posted an old video of herself and Guerrero preparing for the 2024 CFDA Awards, with Guerrero’s laughter filling the background. In her caption, Jenner confessed that she had hoped to get through the day without tears, but was once again overwhelmed by the aching absence of her friend. "Grief isn’t getting easier, it’s getting lonelier," she wrote. "Every first without you hurts so much."

Guerrero’s death was confirmed in February by his sister, Gris Guerrero, via a GoFundMe page. While the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, the news of his sudden passing devastated his family, friends, and clients. Jenner, who had worked with Guerrero for nearly a decade, later offered to cover the funeral costs herself, while the GoFundMe campaign helped manage other unexpected expenses.

Shortly after Guerrero’s death, Jenner paid tribute to him on Instagram, remembering him as more than just a friend. "He was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," she wrote. Sharing personal photos and memories — from birthdays to behind-the-scenes moments at photoshoots — Jenner expressed how deeply Guerrero’s spirit had impacted her life. "The pain of losing you is just unbearable," she added, promising to cherish their memories forever.

Kylie Jenner’s raw, emotional tributes serve as a reminder of how profound personal loss can be, even in the public eye. As she continues to grieve her dear friend Jesus Guerrero, Jenner’s words reflect the enduring love and deep bonds that remain even after someone is gone. Guerrero’s legacy, marked by his artistry, kindness, and laughter, clearly lives on in the hearts of those he touched.

