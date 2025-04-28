The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: Bella Ramsey's Ellie Deals With Loss of Pedro Pascal's Joel, Heads to Seattle

In The Last of Us season 2, episode 3, the audience sees a woman preparing Joel’s body to bury him, which is when Tommy enters and takes a look at Joel. he sees a broken watch. Tommy whispers, “Give Sarah my love.”

At the hospital, Ellie gains consciousness and recalls the tragic incident, which makes her scream and cry. The staff sedates her.

After a three-month time jump, Ellie seems to be healed physically, but the hospital would not let her go before talking to Gail. Ellie pretends not to know when Gail asks her what Joel meant with his ‘I saved her’ comment from therapy. But later, Gail authorized her discharge anyway.

At Joel and Ellie’s place, Ellie cries and mourns over Joel’s passing. Dina appears in the house, and Ellie quickly dries her eyes. Dina revealed that she knows most of the names of Joel's attackers and where they were from.

Dina told her that many people had died, and no one was in the right shape to form a posse. Ellie takes a bite of the cookie Dina has brought.

Later, the audience sees Tommy tell Ellie to bring the matter to the town council. Elsewhere, the audience sees a bunch of people travelling on foot. They seem to be wearing clothing that has fish paintings on it. They even have scars on their faces.

On the day of the meeting, the council takes Ellie's request--to send a 16-person team to take down Abby—into consideration. But when it comes to them going to Seattle, the council votes 8 to 3 against going.

But this does not stop Ellie; it seems she was all set to go on her own. This is when Dina visits her and gives her a sound plan, revealing that they had Seth’s help. At sunrise, Ellie puts coffee beans on Joel’s grave before she and Dina go on their adventure.

Dina and Ellie share the same horse. When they reach about 10 miles outside of Seattle, they find the dead body of an individual whom the audience had seen earlier.

After Dina investigates a little bit, she throws up. Ellie goes to see what had made Dina puke; she finds the entire group that the audience saw earlier, dead and rotting. Ellie thinks that Abby and her crew must be behind all this.

As they come close to the city, Dina and Ellie think that there aren't many members of the WLF because they would have been shooting at them by that time. But little do they know that they are actually outnumbered in reality.

