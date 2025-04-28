Justin Bieber Says Failure Felt Like 'Death,' Recalls Treating People Like Competition Amid Health Concerns and Hailey Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram to open up about his faith in God, sharing a series of thoughtful posts that touched on grace, love, and the pressure many people feel in their daily lives. The singer’s simple but powerful words quickly caught the attention of fans and followers.

Advertisement

In his first post, Bieber reflected on the meaning of grace. He wrote, "Grace changes everything because it shifts the foundation of your entire life." He described life before grace as a constant struggle, saying, "You think you have to earn love, so you live anxious always chasing. You believe your worth depends on what you do, so failure feels like death. You treat people like competition or obstacles because you are fighting for scraps. You never rest – you never feel safe—because it's all up to you."

Justin Bieber then shared how grace transforms a person's life. "You know you are already loved, so you live free, not frantic. You see your worth is a gift, not a paycheck, so you can fail without losing yourself. You see others as brothers and sisters, not threats – because the feast is big enough for everyone."

In his second post, Bieber focused on how God’s love feels like home. He shared that in God's eyes, people are home, with no accusations, withdrawal, or uncertainty, only a deep certainty that they are wanted, chosen, and delighted in. He added that God's love isn't polite; it shatters self-hatred, levels illusions, and floods shame until there is no shame left.

Advertisement

Bieber stated that God's love is not something earned by human effort. He shared that it isn't because people finally became good enough, but because God is goodness itself, coming into the darkness to carry them into His light. He described falling into God's gaze as being like falling into a river of living fire, waking up clean.

In his third post, Bieber addressed the pressure many people feel, acknowledging that he could feel it too. He shared that this pressure often comes from expectations, not true love.

He described it as a silent weight that tells people they should be available, make things easy, and connect, even when they don’t want to. He pointed out that real love doesn’t force anyone and never demands that they break themselves to make someone else comfortable.

Bieber reminded his followers that this pressure is not the voice of Jesus. He leads and invites, never shoving. He added that if someone's spirit feels guarded, it isn’t rebellion but wisdom.

Advertisement

He encouraged people to trust the work God is doing within them rather than giving in to outside expectations, assuring them that they were not wrong for feeling this way and were listening to something deeper than guilt.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Shares RARE Loved-Up Photo With Wife Hailey Bieber Amid Grandfather's Death and Divorce Rumors; See