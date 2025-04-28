‘I am going to marry a woman who looks like a servant’: Ajith Kumar’s ex-GF Heera Rajagopal makes alleged revelations about breakup

Ajith Kumar has been making waves in the industry with his projects lately. With a successful professional and personal life, the actor has now been embroiled in a controversy. He has grabbed spotlight after his ex-girlfriend and former actress Heera Rajagopal spoke about their ugly breakup that happened back in the mid-1990s, accusing him of betrayal and other indecencies.

Heera Rajagopal’s recent blog grabbed attention, and in it, she inevitably wrote about her broken relationship with Ajith Kumar.

While she refrained from naming him directly, she went on to accuse him severely on grounds of betrayal, character assassination, and humiliation, among others.

Heera even claimed Ajith faked a spinal injury and underwent surgery during which she was by his side and helped him immensely.

In an excerpt she recalled the actor’s words about marriage and wrote “I am going to marry a woman who looks like a servant, nobody will look at her and I can have *** with anyone I want.”

For the unversed, the two actors reportedly fell in love while shooting for the movie Kathal Kottai. Later, the two worked on many projects together, during which their relationship deepened.

It was reported that the Vidaamuyarchi star wished to get married to Heera. However, they broke up after her mother objected to their relationship.

Fast forward to now, the Good Bad Ugly is happily married to his wife Shalini, and the couple is blessed with two kids, Anoushka and Aadvik. Ajith recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, glimpses of which have gone viral on the internet.

Coming back to Ajith, besides his film career, the actor has also been in the news for his back-to-back successes as a racing car driver.

The Padma Shri awardee, who has established his own team, bagged three wins at the 24H Endurance Race series, hosted in different countries.

His last film was Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The massy entertainer went on to become a raging hit at the box office and was lauded immensely by the fans.

