FACT CHECK: Is Aamir Khan really playing Guru Nanak in his next project? Actor breaks silence

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently grabbed headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Just 2 days back, a poster and trailer of the actor's alleged next project went viral, where he was seen playing the role of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. As soon as it was released, the actor started facing backlash. A BJP spokesperson also shared that he will take legal action against him. Now, Aamir’s team has issued a statement calling the poster fake. They shared that he hasn’t taken up any such project.

Reacting to the fake poster where Aamir Khan is seen in the role of Guru Nanak, his team shared an official statement that read, “The poster showing Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is completely fake and AI-generated. Aamir Khan has no connection to any such project. He holds the highest respect for Guru Nanak and would never be part of anything disrespectful. Please don't fall for fake news.”

Meanwhile, recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aamir opened up about his next project, Sitaare Zameen Par, and shared the release date with us. He said, “Meri toh agli abhi film aa rahi hai, Sitaare Zameen Par. June 20 ko hum logon ne decide kiya release karne ke liye aur...” (My next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is coming soon; we've decided to release it on June 20...).

Talking about the theme of the film, the actor shared that it revolves around mental health. He also admitted that the character he is playing is an important part of the film to depict this topic and audiences will be able to see that. Aamir Khan further said that the film is now in the final stages of production and he is quite occupied with it.

For those who don’t know, Sitaare Zameen Par was announced in October 2023. It is directed by RS Prasanna and is based on a fresh perspective on the theme of people with special abilities. The film features Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles.

