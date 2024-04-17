Is Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola Separating From Husband Todd Nepola? Find Out

A new Real Housewives of Miami couple has decided to call it quits. Star Alexia Nepola and her husband Todd Nepola, who tied the knot on December 16, 2021, have decided to go separate ways after Todd filed for a divorce from her on April 11, as per court filings obtained by Page Six.

Todd Nepola, who is a real estate broker, mentioned in the court filings that his marriage with Alexia is “irretrievably broken.” The estranged couple had signed for a prenuptial agreement on December 10, 2021; six days before their marriage; but the details remain confidential as of now. Alexia has not responded to the divorce petition as of yet.

Rumors about the couple's financial insecurity plagued Season 6 of the show, which further intensified when the couple had to find a new home all of a sudden, with the help of co-star Adriana de Moura. Alexia denied the claims, saying that their decision to move out of their Miami Condo was because of the building’s sale, not due to any financial constraints.

Alexia and Todd, who is 51, married at an ultra-luxurious hotel Eden Rock at St. Barts after their marriage ceremony was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This year has been a whirlwind to say the least, but finishing it off as Mr. & Mrs. gives me hope for the years to come. Thank you all for your kind wishes and love. 12.16.21” Alexia wrote in the caption of their wedding post.

Alexia and Todd Nepola's past relationships

Alexia separated from her former husband Herman Echevarria in 2015, after marrying in 2004. Echevarria died of a heart attack in 2016. She shares two sons, Frankie and Peter, with ex-husband Pedro Rosello.

Todd, who has authored a book titled Keeping It Real on Commercial Real Estate, is father to two daughters, Gabby and Sophia.

Alexia starred in the first three seasons of Real Housewives of Miami until the show went off-air in 2013. She joined Peacock for the reboot, but the show was later shifted to Bravo.

Last month, another show couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan ended their relationship. They had been dating for two years and even after a brief reconciliation, the couple ultimately decided to go separate paths.

