The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Finale was filled with a rollercoaster of emotions. The episode kicked off with the Separation Anxiety podcast hosted by Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

The timing was purely ironical because just days before Valentine's Day, the news broke that Larsa and Marcus had called it quits after over a year of dating. Plus, Larsa also removed traces of Marcus from her Instagram. However, on Valentine's Day itself, the pair was spotted at a Miami flower shop.

Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira's Feud Escalates

As the episode rolled, a climax between Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira's consistent feud took the spotlight. Guerdy brought up Larsa's actions throughout the season. To which Larsa, feeling cornered, expressed frustration. Pippen said, "I can't win with you," as Guerdy relentlessly pressed her on her behavior.

The tension between Larsa and Guerdy peaked when Larsa mentioned the bite incident. The gondola ride in Mexico City was featured in season 6 (Episodes 14 and 15) of the RHOM.

Larsa defended herself and said, "You bit me, and you're mad at me." Additionally, Larsa also urged Guerdy to focus on her health.

To which, Guerdy said: “We (were) going to be amazing friends. I swear, I was so happy about that, and then she does this again, and I am like, wow, like mind blown. And I am like you have other things to worry about. Michael Jordan doesn’t like you baby, ok?”

Why did Larsa Pippen’s co-star bring up Michael Jordan?

Guerdy Abraira 100% threw shade at Larsa's relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. Last July, NBA legend Michael Jordan stirred up headlines when he publicly disapproved of his son Marcus's relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his former teammate Scottie Pippen. When questioned by reporters in Paris, he curtly responded with a "No" when asked if he approved of the romance.

FYI, Guerdy Abraira had been battling stage 1 estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. She confirmed to PEOPLE at BravoCon 2023 that she is officially cancer-free.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan addressed Michael Jordan on the RHOM Season 6 Finale

On RHOM's finale, Marcus Jordan addressed Michael Jordan's remarks in July 2023. Marcus clarified that his dad isn't typically involved in his dating life and probably didn't intend to cause drama. However, he stressed that his mom truly loves Larsa.