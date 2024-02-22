On February 12, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan decided to part ways just before Valentine's Day. Apparently, Larsa made it publicly evident by removing all the pictures with Marcus on Instagram. However, on Valentine's Day itself, the couple was spotted together in Miami at Trias Flowers & Gifts. Larsa and Marcus were spotted getting a bunch of roses and a big vase. Amid all the drama, Larsa's Real Housewives of Miami co-stars, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, accused ex-Mrs. Pippen of faking the breakup. They called it a "staging" on their iHeartMedia podcast, Ay Por Favor .

In the latest development, Larsa Pippen recently spoke out on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast and openly addressed the rumors swirling around her breakup with Marcus Jordan. Firstly, she pushed back against claims that she faked the breakup for attention. Next, she pointed out that seeking attention isn't her style and highlighted her past as the wife of an NBA superstar (Scottie Pippen) at a young age.

“I don’t need the press. I was married to a superstar at 21. I’ve never looked for attention like that. It’s not my personality,” mentioned Larsa Pippen.

Larsa also clarified that she and Marcus didn't split on contrary to the rumors. As per her, they took a step back to reassess their relationship and strategize their next steps.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Made Headlines For Discussing Their Bedroom Details

In March 2023, during the Real Housewives of Miami reunion, Larsa Pippen claimed she and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, were getting intimate four times a night during their 23-year married life.

To which, host Andy Cohen stirred the pot saying, "Marcus has big shoes to fill."

Undeniably, it was a cheeky nod to Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan who happens to be her boyfriend.

"He's rocking a size 15 shoe," Larsa shot back effortlessly. "So, I'd say he's holding his own just fine."

Fast forward to January 2024, Larsa Pippen revisited the topic on Watch What Happens Live and claimed that her bedroom adventures have hit a higher gear with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan.

"I'm hitting about five times a night now with the love of my life," Larsa grinned.

How Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan meet?

Larsa and Marcus have been an item since 2022. As reported by People Magazine, they initially met back in 2019 at a party in Los Angeles and developed a friendship. In January 2023, Larsa and Marcus made their relationship Instagram official!