‘It Was A Graduated Process': RHOBH's Erika Jayne Reveals Why She Looked Away From Ex Tom Girardi Turning To Other Women

Erika Jayne says her estranged marriage with ex-husband and former lawyer Tom Girardi was not abrupt but a series of realizations that she often tried to skip past over the years. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not hold back from sharing her honest insights on what ended her marriage and how she had tolerated her ex-husband’s alleged infidelity for years.

Erika Jayne, 53, who is also a Broadway star, explained her attempts to ignore rude comments and the consistent fights with Tom Girardi, 85, before she finally filed for divorce, in a recent episode of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast.

On Friday, August 23, Jayne revealed the two stages that led to the demise of her relationship, from putting up a show for the RHOBH viewers to depict a perfect life to battling out her relationship issues behind the scenes following two decades of marriage and ultimately, ignoring the setbacks to not hinder her inner peace.

"You just kind of want to keep the peace. I don't know if that's turning a blind eye. I mean, in some cases, sure. I definitely looked the other way when I knew Tom had other women in his life just because I didn't feel like dealing with it,” Jayne confessed.

Despite knowing, the Bravolebrity failed to confront her ex-husband about her suspicions, claiming she’d had enough and maintained an indifferent stance of “it is what it is” leading up to their divorce in 2020.

After 21 years of marriage, Jayne mustered enough courage to walk out of the toxic relationship and filed for divorce on November 3, 2020. She added, "For me, it was a graduated process. Obviously, every woman is different.”

The actress elucidated that a relationship is over when there is a sense of contempt, and Jayne, felt it from both sides of the road by the end. Though she felt her love for Girardi, now a disbarred lawyer following fraud allegations, was real, her marriage was not the priority for him, causing the rupture in their long companionship.

Later on, an insider dished to People that Girardi’s infidelity with not one, but multiple women, was the sole reason behind the famed ex-couple's split, something Jayne had known for “years” but hadn’t paid heed to in order to protect their marriage.

Only a month after the divorce, Girardi was accused of embezzlement and fraud of $15 million from his clients, resulting in a series of lawsuits, that also allegedly involved Erika Jayne. Once a successful lawyer, Girardi’s tarnished reputation also shut down his LA-based law firm, Girardi & Keese, and was officially disbarred in 2022.

However, the 85-year-old former attorney has denied all allegations made against him in the lawsuits. On Friday, August 23, Girardi publicly defended himself for the first time since the accusation, saying he had never even claimed his lawyer salary, the Los Angeles Times reported.

With all the tumult on one side, Erika Jayne continues to be a leading cast member of the Bravo reality alongside Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and new additions.

