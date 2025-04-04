ENHYPEN drops seductive digital single Loose ahead of Coachella set, leaves fans' 'heart racing'

Popular fourth-gen K-pop boy band ENHYPEN dropped their new digital single, Loose, on April 4 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST/12 AM ET). The lyric video release was eagerly awaited by fans as it was the group's comeback 5 months after their last musical offering—Romance: Untold—daydream, a repackaged version of the Romance: Untold album with the addition of two new songs. The new digital single Loose's release is even more pivotal as it comes right before their big debut in the iconic music gala Coachella this year.

The lyrical track Loose is a perfect blend of beats and melody. In most of the verses of the songs, two or more members harmonize rather than sing individual parts, making the song different from ENHYPEN's usual style. Although the track is based on the popular subject matter of desire for physical intimacy, the structuring of the song gives it a fresh feel. Jake and Jay open the verse with their amazing vocals and jump right into the central theme of the song.

Watch the Loose lyric video here:

The opening lines include "I can feel my heart racing; it's so hard to keep cool." They indicate the excitement and nervousness of a guy who has been trying hard to conceal his strong desire for physical contact with the girl he is into. The suggestive lyrics point out the girl's interest in the act as well and there is an unsaid tension between them. The guy just awaits "a sign" of some sort from her to grab the opportunity and engage in a romantic act.

The lines "I can tell how bad you want it too" and "All this tension, baby, let your body loose" perfectly capture the essence of it. Within hours of the song's drop on YouTube, fans have flooded the comment section with positive reviews. They wrote things like "THIS SOUNDS LIKE SONG OF THE YEAR," "NEED A LIVE VERSION NOW, I'M ON MY KNEES," and "ENHYPEN never disappoints." ENHYPEN is now set to make their first Coachella appearance on April 12 and 19, 2025.