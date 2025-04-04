How Did Young Thug Escape Prison Despite Social Media Post Violation? Find Out as Judge Rules in Favor of Staying Probation

Young Thug will continue to stay out of jail following a judge's declaration that his latest controversial social media post did not violate the terms of his probation.

The rapper had come under fire for reposting a photo of a police investigator on the stand for a gang-related murder trial, shared by a blogger. In a matter of hours, Thug's repost on X garnered over 2 million views and elicited numerous reactions, including threats made to the journalist.

Advertisement

Court papers showed the original blogger's post had already disobeyed a judge's order by publishing the investigator's identity.

Prosecutors move to file a request to revoke Thug's probation, deeming the post a "campaign of intimidation, harassment, and misinformation designed to undermine the legal process."

However, as per TMZ, Judge Whitaker eventually declared that Thug's actions were not a direct breach of his probation conditions. Judge Whitaker recognized the post was unwise but concluded that it didn't require revocation of his probation.

Although she would not issue additional punishment, she urged the rapper to watch out more in terms of what he posts online going forward. The judge said, "Having reviewed the terms and conditions of Defendant's probation imposed by this Court, the Court declines to revoke Defendant's probation based on the violation asserted."

Even though the prosecution argued otherwise, the judge finally decided to let Thug go this time. Previously, the rapper also defended himself on X. He wrote, "I don’t make threats to people. I’m a good person; I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love."

Advertisement

Young Thug, who was arrested in 2022, came out of jail in October, for which he received 15 years of probation. If the judge had agreed with the prosecution, he would have been sent to jail at once.

ALSO READ: Young Thug’s Social Media Post Violates Court Order, Could Impact His Probation