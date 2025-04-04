Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Aruna Irani recalls working with legendary actor in almost every film: ‘Bahut contribute kiya...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The news of Manoj Kumar’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves throughout the entire nation. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and more, expressed grief over the legendary actor's demise. On the other hand, veteran actress Aruna Irani spoke exclusively with us and shared her fond memories of working with the late actor.

Remembering late actor Manoj Kumar, Aruna Irani said, "Very good actor, very good director, very good producer. So, it was great working with him, bahut acha tha (It was very good)."

She further recollected memories of working with him on the first full-fledged colored film, Upkar, which was released in 1967.

Remebering the old days, the veteran actress said, "And the first film he made was Upkar in which I was also there; it was a color film-the first color film kyunki isse pehle hote the color par (because before this, there used to be but) only songs and dancers used to be in color baaki film black and white hoti thi (rest of the film used to be black and white). So, it was great working with a director like him."

Irani also noted working with Manoj Kumar on most of his films as she shared, "When he made so many films, in almost every film...maine bhi, he must have made 10 films jismein se 9 filmon mein main thi unke saath (Out of which I worked with him in the 9 films)."

Getting emotional about Kumar’s immense contribution to the film fraternity, the actress opined, "bahut bahut contribute kiya unhone (he contributed a lot) and it is a loss to the industry...kya karein abhi (what can be done now)? Soul rest in peace...very good person also," she said and signed off.

According to ANI, Manoj Kumar passed away aged 87 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 4.03 am. According to medical reports, the cause of his death was identified as a severe heart attack. It has also been revealed that he was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, but his health condition worsened.

The reports also stated that Kumar had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months, which also led to his deteriorating health.

