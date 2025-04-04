3 movies of Nayanthara and Dhanush to watch on OTT: Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Ethir Neechal and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan
Despite their ongoing feud now, Dhanush and Nayanthara have come together for some films before. Here’s where you can stream these films on OTT.
Nayanthara and Dhanush have made headlines over the past few months due to their ongoing legal fight over a copyright case. However, despite the animosity now, the two were good friends and have even worked together in some movies.
Well then, here are three films of Nayanthara and Dhanush that can now be streamed online on OTT platforms.
Yaaradi Nee Mohini
- Released on: April 4, 2008
- Cast: Dhanush, Nayanthara, Raghuvaran, Karthik Kumar
- Streaming on: SUN NXT
Yaaradi Nee Mohini is one of the only films where Dhanush and Nayanthara teamed up as lead actors. The Tamil romantic comedy narrates the story of an unemployed man who falls for a woman already engaged to one of his friends. However, he makes it a point to win her over.
Ethir Neechal
- Released on: May 1, 2013
- Cast: Dhanush, Nayanthara, Sivakarthikeyan, Priya Anand
- Streaming on: JioHotstar
The storyline of Ethir Neechal talks about a young man who is embarrassed by his name selected by his parents. Once he decides to change it, he ventures to participate in the Chennai marathon and prove his merit. Nayanthara and Dhanush have made special appearances in the track Local Boys from the movie.
Naanum Rowdy Dhaan
- Released on: October 21, 2015
- Cast: Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Sarathkumar, RJ Balaji
- Streaming on: SUN NXT, Aha
Well, the list of movies of Nayanthara and Dhanush would be incomplete without Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. While the actress starred in the Tamil romantic actioner, Dhanush produced the film. Its plotline revolved around the son of a policeman, who falls in love with a hearing-impaired girl, who has a condition before entering into a relationship.
