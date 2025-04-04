Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ Survive His Sudden Setback?
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, April 4, 2025: JJ Grills Kristen as Shawn and Jada’s Bond Grows.
Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives (April 4) brings intense confrontations and emotional turmoil. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) provides an update on EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) condition, while JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) interrogates Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) over his shooting. Meanwhile, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) cross paths at a bar, leading to a moment of connection. Here’s what’s coming up in Salem.
At the hospital, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) anxiously awaits news about EJ’s recovery after his harrowing ordeal. Kayla informs Chad that while EJ is still alive, his condition remains critical. Despite her medical expertise, she can’t guarantee a full recovery. When Chad visits his brother, things take a terrifying turn as EJ experiences a sudden and alarming setback. Fortunately, Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) remains by Chad’s side, offering support and strengthening their growing bond.
Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux puts Kristen DiMera in the hot seat. Given her fury over EJ’s role in Rachel Blake’s (Ros Gentle) disappearance, Kristen had motive to go after him. However, she denies any involvement and insists that Salem is full of people with reasons to want EJ dead. Kristen urges JJ to broaden his suspect list, pointing to the many enemies EJ has made over the years.
Two potential suspects, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), remain under scrutiny. Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) and Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) dig into their actions, questioning whether one of them might have tried to eliminate EJ for good. Rafe’s suspicious behavior does little to clear his name, adding to speculation that he could be involved.
At Small Bar, Jada Hunter turns to alcohol to cope with her personal struggles. After confessing to sleeping with Shawn, Rafe pushed for time apart, leaving her worried about their future. Shawn encounters Jada at the bar and offers comfort, sparking a moment of connection between them.
With EJ’s fate uncertain and the mystery surrounding his shooting deepening, Days of Our Lives promises more shocking twists ahead. Stay tuned for more drama, betrayals, and unexpected alliances in Salem.