Why Was Emma Myers Scared to Return as Enid in Wednesday Season 2? A Minecraft Movie Actress Reveals

Emma Myers undoubtedly won all of our hearts when she appeared as Enid in Wednesday. However, it seemed like a tough job to her when reprising the same role for the second season of this highly acclaimed show.

Emma Myers, who is always on the same page as versatility, recently opened up to Variety about her character from Wednesday that helped her gain stardom back in 2022 and her recent outing, A Minecraft Movie.

It was right after the production wrapped up of the latter project that Emma Myers had to fly back to Ireland to start working on Wednesday season 2 led by Jenna Ortega. As per the Family Switch actress, she did not even attend the “Minecraft wrap party” because she had to catch a flight the next morning.

However, reflecting on her emotions, Emma Myers stated, “I was kind of scared to go back,” further adding, “I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, ‘I don’t know if I can re-create this now. It’s been so long.”

Fortunately, for the actress, everything from her Wednesday series came back as she got to the table read.

“Like nothing had changed. I think I’ve lived with Enid for so long, it comes very naturally now,” Emma Myers mentioned.

Further talking to the outlet, the Girl in the Basement actress then also mentioned that she sees no harm in changing things a little, explaining how Enid might have changed over the summer, now that she will be shown to have grown and become “comfortable with herself.”

For those unversed, Emma Myers's return to Wednesday marked her first reunion with a director, that too with Tim Burton.

The A Taste of Christmas actress would be next seen alongside a grand cast, including Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Danielle Brooks.

Catch Emma Myers in A Minecraft Movie, releasing on April 4, 2025.

