5 iconic Manoj Kumar songs that will always be remembered

Legendary Indian actor Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic films and soulful performances, passed away at 87 in Mumbai. He left behind a legacy of unforgettable movies and songs that continue to be loved by generations.

His films featured some of the most iconic songs in Hindi cinema, ranging from patriotic anthems to timeless romantic melodies. Here are five of his most popular songs that continue to resonate with audiences.

Advertisement

Lag Jaa Gale from Woh Kaun Thi?

One of the most loved songs in Hindi film history, Lag Jaa Gale remains an all-time favorite. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song features Manoj Kumar and Sadhana in the suspense thriller Woh Kaun Thi? (1964).

The haunting melody was composed by Madan Mohan, with lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. The song’s emotional depth and timeless appeal have made it a classic, still played at concerts and nostalgic playlists today.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti from Upkar

A song synonymous with Indian patriotism, Mere Desh Ki Dharti from Upkar (1967) became a national favorite. Sung by Mahendra Kapoor, the song’s powerful lyrics, written by Gulshan Bawra, captured the post-Independence spirit of India.

The music was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji. The song earned Mahendra Kapoor the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer and continues to be played on Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

Advertisement

Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai from Shor

This soulful melody from Shor (1972) is among the most cherished romantic songs in Bollywood. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh, the song’s lyrics by Santosh Anand and music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal make it an emotional masterpiece.

The visuals of Manoj Kumar playing the violin on a beach, alongside Jaya Bachchan, remain unforgettable. Mukesh won the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer for this song.

Patthar Ke Sanam from Patthar Ke Sanam

This Mohammed Rafi classic from Patthar Ke Sanam (1967) is one of the most beloved heartbreak songs in Hindi cinema. The song, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, features Manoj Kumar in a deeply emotional performance.

Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from Purab Aur Paschim

Another patriotic anthem associated with Manoj Kumar is Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from Purab Aur Paschim (1970). Sung by Mahendra Kapoor, with lyrics by Indeevar and music by Kalyanji-Anandji, the song showcases the emotions of an NRI rediscovering his love for India. It remains an evergreen patriotic track, played on national occasions and still loved by fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and more mourn the 'biggest asset' of the fraternity