Did you know R Madhavan had REJECTED Suriya and AR Murugadoss's tragic love story Ghajini?

Suriya’s 2005 film Ghajini, co-starring Asin, has remained iconic for more than one reason. Interestingly, Suriya wasn’t the first actor director A.R. Murugadoss had in mind for the titular role. Yes, you heard that right! The makers initially approached R. Madhavan for Ghajini.

However, the actor turned it down as he reportedly disagreed with the second half of the script. According to Galatta, R. Madhavan, during a conversation with Suriya on social media, spoke about rejecting the film and how the role eventually went to Suriya.

He said, “I was offered a film called Ghajini. I rejected the film as I didn't like the story, and I told director AR Murugadoss sir that the second half of the film didn't connect with me. That story eventually came to you, and I was very happy after watching you. I had seen you earlier in Kaakha Kaakha and I was happy because I felt the role in Ghajini had gone to the right person, which you as well proved.”

In the same conversation, Maddy recalled the sheer dedication Suriya had shown for Ghajini and revealed that he was stunned to learn the actor had stopped consuming salt in his meals for over a week to achieve the six-pack abs required for the role.

The Test actor noted, “I watched the hard work you had put in for your role in the film and for achieving your six-pack abs. At the time, it made me wonder whether I can do this since you were working that hard. I remember quite well that you had not consumed any salt for nearly a week for your physique and it created a disinterest in my work.”

For the unversed, the movie was later remade in Hindi under the same title. While Asin reprised her role as the female lead, the male lead was played by Aamir Khan, who delivered a powerful performance in the AR Murugadoss directorial.

