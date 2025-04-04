General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ric Wake Up for Ava’s Sake?

Friday’s episode of General Hospital (April 4) brings high-stakes drama as Ava Jerome (Maura West) desperately pleads with Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) to wake up, while Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) tries to convince Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to trust her judgment. Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) makes a bold vow to Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna). Here’s what to expect.

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) continue to clash, with Drew warning Curtis to leave Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) out of their issues. However, Curtis refuses to ignore Kai’s growing connection to Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Trina, meanwhile, remains skeptical of Drew’s offer for Kai and worries that it’s too good to be true—especially with Drew involved.

At General Hospital, Ava sits by Ric’s hospital bed, begging him to wake up. Will Ric respond to her emotional plea and open his eyes? Regardless, Ava is about to receive shocking news—potentially about the tampered brakes that nearly cost Ric his life. If she realizes that Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) mistakenly targeted Ric instead of her, she may have serious leverage moving forward.

Elsewhere, Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) visits Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst), who struggles with the reality of recovering from a broken leg. Lucky assures her he’ll be there to help her through it, reinforcing their bond.

Meanwhile, Carly makes an emotional appeal to Jason, urging him to trust her when she says Jack Brennan isn’t a threat. Jason remains doubtful, given recent events surrounding the polonium poisoning, but he may reluctantly agree to tolerate Brennan’s presence—for now.

As for Josslyn, after exposing Vaughn (Bryce Durfee) for a suspicious drop-off, Brennan demands more details. Josslyn stands by her account, vowing to reveal the truth to anyone necessary. Brennan, seemingly satisfied with her commitment, hints that this was her final test. If Josslyn passes, she may be on the verge of officially stepping into the WSB world.

With secrets unraveling and fates hanging in the balance, General Hospital fans won’t want to miss a minute of the drama. Stay tuned for more twists and shocking revelations.