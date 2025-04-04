When Life Gives You Tangerines: Did you know Park Bo Gum actually swam across ocean to reach IU in the series? Know how

Since its release on OTT, When Life Gives You Tangerines has captivated audiences and quickly become a fan favorite. IU and Park Bo Gum delivered outstanding performances, making every scene rich with raw emotion. Widely regarded as one of the best dramas of 2025, the Netflix series keeps viewers engaged with its deeply moving and emotionally charged moments from start to finish.

Speaking of emotional scenes, one of the most unforgettable moments in the drama involves Park Bo Gum’s character, Ywan Gwan Sik, who is now called a "green-forest" coded husband/lover. During an interview, Park Bo Gum revealed that his dramatic ocean swim to reach IU’s character, Oh Ae Sun, was the most physically and emotionally demanding scene for him. What made the scene even more remarkable was that it wasn’t achieved using CGI—Park Bo Gum actually performed the intense swim himself! Yes, you read that right.

On April 3, 2025, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes special titled Unveiling All the TMIs and Behind-the-Scenes: Commentary Special. In the video, Director Kim Won Seok, IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, and Park Hae Joon provided insights into the making of the beloved series.

IU highlighted one of the most iconic moments—when Park Bo Gum’s character dives off a boat and swims through the open sea, battling against the elements, before finally reaching IU’s character and embracing her with deep emotion. The scene was filmed under freezing conditions, making it even more challenging for the actors. IU shared, “Bo Gum really struggled with the entire sequence,” praising his unwavering dedication. She further revealed, “He actually swam in the ocean." Park Bo Gum confirmed stating, “Some might think it was CGI, but it wasn’t. I really swam in the middle of the sea.”

Director Kim Won Seok added depth to the discussion, revealing, “We even filmed on rainy days. It took two days in Busan and two in Gangneung. Everyone worked so hard. Since this was filmed early on, both the writers and actors were thrilled when they saw the edited version. It was worth the effort.”

When asked about Park Bo Gum’s swimming background, IU playfully slipped into her character, Oh Ae Sun, and teased, “Are you a whale or something?”—a memorable line from the drama. Moon So Ri was equally impressed, quipping, “At that level, you should’ve gone to the Olympics,” while Park Hae Joon added, “I’m a decent swimmer too, but his form was impeccable.”

Recalling the moment, IU shared, “We were so cold that we were both shivering when we embraced,” to which Park Bo Gum humorously responded, “We shared each other’s warmth,” drawing laughter from the cast.

