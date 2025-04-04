The White Lotus Creator Mike White Wants Season 3 Finale to NOT Feel Like a 'What the f-ck sad' But THIS Instead

The White Lotus is making waves in the industry, winning more hearts with each new episode. Now in its third season and nearing the finale, the show’s creator, Mike White, recently sat down for an insightful discussion about his thoughts on the eighth episode.

During a conversation with the cast and other members associated with the series, Mike White—who serves as both creator and director—opened up about his emotions surrounding the highly acclaimed HBO series and his experience as a filmmaker.

In the discussion reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Mike White shared details about the The White Lotus, revealing, "It’s an hour and a half. It’s kind of epic. As a filmmaker, it’s probably the piece of work that I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I did that.'''

Jumping into the conversation with her thoughts, Charlotte Le Bon remarked that fans might end up hating Mike White after the final episode. To this, White responded by saying he simply hopes “it’ll feel like a cathartic sad or a satisfying sad and not a ‘What the f**k?’ sad.”

He further acknowledged that viewers are bound to have a million different opinions, adding that his main hope is to stick the landing.

Talking about his connection with the show, Mike White then also added that when the series is over, he will be back in his house spending time with his dog and will try to remember who his friends are, recollecting memories.

“To be honest, I’m a bit of a head case right now. I’m crying in my car,” he mentioned, calling the show his whole life.

The season 3 finale of The White Lotus will be released on April 6, 2025.

