Diddy’s Accuser Details Disturbing Encounter with Celebrities at Masked Party in New Lawsuit; Deets

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been named in a new lawsuit filed again in Florida on April 1, 2025, by a man named Joseph Manzaro. According to Fox News, Manzaro claims he was drugged, transported against his will, and sexually assaulted in a series of disturbing events that began in 2015. The lawsuit accuses Diddy of running a coercive and organized criminal enterprise, alongside several associates.

One of the most shocking claims in the suit involves a party allegedly held at the Estefans’ Star Island mansion, which Diddy used to celebrate his son's birthday.

Manzaro alleges he regained consciousness during the party while wearing a sexually explicit mask. He says he was paraded half-naked in front of guests, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, though Jay-Z’s lawyer denies he was in Miami at the time. Gloria Estefan is also said to have witnessed Manzaro’s deteriorating condition and attempted to call an ambulance, but was stopped by her husband Emilio Estefan, who is also named in the lawsuit.

Manzaro claims he also saw NBA star LeBron James at the event, who allegedly expressed concern about the situation. Additionally, the plaintiff names Brendan Paul (reportedly Diddy's drug mule), Eric Mejias, and Adria English, who allegedly brought him to the party through a secret tunnel connecting Diddy’s property, as defendants. English, a former adult film star, has previously sued Diddy as well.

The lawsuit further claims that Manzaro was mocked by the crowd, stripped, sexually assaulted, and locked in a room where he encountered Jacob "The Jeweler" Arabo. After the party, he alleges he was beaten and left for dead in his apartment.

This lawsuit adds to a growing number of legal issues surrounding Diddy, with increasingly graphic and serious accusations. Neither Beyoncé nor LeBron James have been named as defendants, and their legal teams have not commented. The story continues to unfold as more details emerge.

