Justin Bieber’s Birthday Shoutout to Mom Pattie Comes Amid Manic Episode on Livestream, Worrying Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber celebrated his mom, Pattie Mallette's, milestone 50th birthday by posting a heartfelt message on Instagram. This comes after his recent livestream where the Sorry singer displayed erratic behavior concerning his wife, Hailey Bieber, as well as fans.

Bieber shared an old photo of Mallette from her childhood on April 2, 2025. He wrote about the love and appreciation he has for her on her special day.

"50 MOMMMMMMMM. luv that I get to be ur son. Happy bday @pattiemallette," Justin captioned.

Hailey, his wife, also commemorated the special day by sharing his post and celebrating the occasion. Meanwhile, fans in the comments section were quick to point out the striking similarity between Mallete's younger self and the singer.

Some even got it mixed up and assumed that Bieber was behind the photo. One user wrote, "Sorry but I thought its an edit of you justin in’a wig" while another wrote, "Oh she legit said copy paste."

Earlier this week, Mallette looked back at achieving this milestone, saying her life was a series of chapters that were always changing. She recognized the setbacks and learning and thanked God for what she had learned.

"Turning 50 this week has me wondering how the heck I got here so fast—when I look back, I see the years like pages of a well-worn book — the restless twenties, the building thirties, and the unraveling and becoming of my forties—each chapter marked by grace I didn’t always see at the time. I’ve laughed, lost, loved, and learned more than I ever imagined," she wrote on her Instagram page.

As Bieber was celebrating his mom, he also generated concern among his fans with his new Instagram Live session. Appearing shirtless and looking disoriented, he rapped a track with explicit lyrics, which raised worried reactions among viewers. Some wondered if he was okay, with most expressing concern for his well-being.

Recently, Hailey Bieber has also reportedly asked to "bathe him in prayers," being concerned about Justin Bieber not eating and sleeping as his erratic behaviors escalate.

