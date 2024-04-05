‘It Was Very Dramatic': Zoe Saldana Opens Up About Her Reaction To Husband Marco Perego’s Proposal

Zoe Saldana’s husband secretly got her family’s permission to marry her. The celebrity couple showed up at The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday and candidly shared profound memories from their decade-old marriage. Reminiscing about how they got engaged, Saldana and Italian producer Marco Perego narrated the interesting story when the latter flew back to Saldana’s family outside of the US.

Perego talked about her “spicy” wife getting agitated after he confessed that he had lied about going to New York for work. Receiving a “dramatic” reaction from Saldana, as she walked out on him mid-way in London, Perego had to persuade her before he popped the question.

Zoe Saldana’s spicy reaction to Marco Perego's proposal

After show host Drew Barrymore delved into the “spiciness” of the couple’s engagement story, an initially reluctant Marco Perego spilled the details of his proposal after receiving a green light from wife Zoe Saldana. “Tell them, tell them!” the 45-year-old star joked. "Zoe is a little spicy as a Latina, and I say to Zoe, 'I'm going to New York. I need to do something for work,’ I actually went to the Dominican Republic, [to say] thanks [to] her stepfather and all the family who support me,” Perego recollected.

Perego flew out to the Caribbean to meet Saldana’s family in the Dominican Republic and was blessed with their support. Interestingly, The Absence of Eden director also visited Saldana’s late father, Aridio Saldana's grave, and filmed himself asking for his daughter’s hand. Her father passed away in 1987. "[He went to see] my father's grave," the Avatar actress added.

"I asked him if can marry her. But when I arrived back to London... she said, 'Where you been?' And I say, 'I've been in a place, but you need to wait a couple of hours and I'll let you know’,” Perego continued. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was not impressed and made an abrupt move. "We're in a cab in the middle of London... I just got out of the cab and I'm walking in the middle of the street, and it was very dramatic,” Saldana said while miming her reaction.

Moreover, a fired-up Saldana wasn’t ready to even listen to Perego. "And she said, 'Absolutely not.' And I say, 'No, but please I need to say something to you,’” Perego revealed. Moments later, he showed her the precious video he had filmed, and “she said Yes!”

Zoe Saldana fell in love at first sight

The star couple met on a flight to New York in 2013 and instantly felt sparks flying around. Something of a “love at first sight” she told USA Today in 2015. "I just saw him from behind. It was 6:30 in the morning, I was on a flight to New York. And I can't even describe to you, it was a vibration. He turned in that moment, because he felt the vibration as well,” Zoe Saldana said.

Within months of dating, Saldana and Perego tied the know in a private wedding ceremony in September 2013. A family of five, they share three sons, twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, and Zen Anton, and a decade of happy marriage.

