Who Is Zoe Saldana’s Husband Marco Perego? All About Him As Actress Takes On New Role In His Film The Absence of Eden

Starring in popular science fiction series such as Avatar, Star Trek, and Guardians of the Galaxy, Zoe Saldaña is well-known. She is now playing an undocumented immigrant who runs away from her home in Mexico in search of safety. Marco Perego, the filmmaker and co-writer of The Absence of Eden, is the actress' spouse. The duo claims that despite highlighting the divisive topic of immigration, the film does not have a political stance.

A personal endeavor in 2016 served as the birthplace of Perego. He made a sculpture about the children who perished while traveling from Syria to Italy. For the purpose of representing those kids, Perego gathered 714 pairs of shoes and filled them with concrete. It is currently on display in a Vancouver, Canada, museum.

Who is Marco Perego?

After ten years of marriage, actress Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego Saldana, welcomed three children into their family: Zen, age six, and Cy and Bowie, age eight. The couple mostly keeps things low-key on social media, although they are transparent about their relationship and compatibility. Perego Saldana is interviewed less often as an artist, but he stands by his wife when it matters most.

Perego Saldana, who is originally from Salo, Italy, worked hard to establish himself in the art world. His father was a restaurant waitress, while his mother was a stay-at-home mom. After relocating to New York City, he worked as a busboy, waiter, and soccer instructor. He was also once selected to play professional soccer for Venice. That would have taken his life in a very different direction, but when he recovered from his injury at age 21, Perego Saldana was committed to creating art. He became well-known when movie producer Gilda Moratti became interested in Perego-Saldana’s work.

“I was living on 104th Street in Spanish Harlem, and I didn’t have any money,” he told the New York Observer. “I came to her one day and said, ‘Listen, look at my work, tell me what you think.’ I’ll attempt to find something else if it’s a joke," he added. Moratti didn’t think he was joking, and once she purchased one of his paintings, others followed suit. Since then, he has had exhibitions at Rome’s Museo Tuscolano, Zurich’s Galerie Gmurzynska, London’s Royal Arts Academy, and Art Basel. In 2008, he painted the background for Dolce & Gabbana’s Where Fashion Meets Art images as part of his work on advertising campaigns.

The pair’s relationship was first publicly acknowledged when they were spotted kissing at the Star Trek: Into the Darkness premiere in May 2013. However, she had known him much longer than that, having stated, “I’ve known my partner for five years,” to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2014. "I was aware of his contributions. I was aware of him. After that, we got together. And a few months later, we both decided to marry, something we had both personally pledged never to do. We decided to get married right away and didn’t hesitate. Three weeks later, we carried it out,” she said. “That was a really quick section," Zoe quickly added.

Zoe and Marco’s relationship

After being hitched during the summer of 2013, they were first seen leaving Loulou’s Mayfair members club together in September of that same year, when they were first seen wearing their wedding bands. “I follow my heart’s guidance and feelings rather than following the ABCs. Thus, my spouse and I were a couple from the minute we met.” In 2014, Saldana said to Marie Claire, “We knew. I wasn’t going to check it out and see if it worked, but then I met my spouse. No, I was aware of it. I followed my instincts.”

In addition to being an artist, Marco Perego Saldaña is also a producer, writer, and director. In 2022, he wrote, produced, and directed the film Keyhole Garden, which starred Zoe Saldaña, his wife. He also created and directed Burn to Shine, a short film. He produced the 2014 short film Me + Her and served as executive producer of Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story in 2016. He also appeared in the music video for the song Show Me Love by Alicia Keys, Miguel, and his spouse, actor Michael B. Jordan.

After being married in 2013, Marco Perego Saldana notably adopted his wife Zoe Saldaña’s last name. I warned him, ‘If you use my name, you’re going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of males, by the globe,’” Zoe Saldaña said in an extensive interview with InStyle. However, Marco looks at me and remarks, “Ah, Zoë, I don’t give a sheet” (with an Italian accent).

