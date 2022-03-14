EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Zoe Saldana on having Gamora, Deadpool, Hulk & Elektra's SUPERHERO meet on The Adam Project

The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner released on March 11. The Shawn Levy directorial has earned positive reviews as audiences and critics adored the lead cast's chemistry and the film's heartfelt storyline. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Zoe Saldana revealed some memories from the set.

The Adam Project brings together an eclectic cast of Reynolds, Saldana, Ruffalo and Garner who all have one thing in common, their superhero badges. As Pinkvilla received the humble opportunity to exclusively chat with Zoe Saldana, we asked her about the interesting superhero conversations that the cast may have indulged in as they worked together on this time travel drama.

For Marvel fans, the film brings together all the stars who have played their favourite superhero together as Hulk (Ruffalo), Reynolds (Deadpool), Gamora (Saldana) and Elektra (Garner) feature in it. Speaking about having superhero conversations on set, Saldana revealed, "Of course, we're going to have a little love fest that may last just a minute but we have to. We're very grateful and excited to have been a part of, to have played superheroes at some point."

While admitting that the cast shared a fair bit of love and bonded over their superhero journeys, Zoe stated that the main celebration for them was coming together for a film like The Adam Project. Adding on about why it was special, Saldana said, "The fact that it was so special even though we shot during a time that was so unnerving. We managed to do something special and we have Shawn Levy to thank because he's a wonderful director."

Watch Zoe Saldana's EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla for The Adam Project here:

The actress further also described the speciality of The Adam Project as a "multi-generational" event that is fitting to bring audiences together to watch on a screen as she lauded director Shawn Levy's vision for it.

The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds in the role of a time-travelling fighter pilot who teams up with his younger self to resolve the problems of the future. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

