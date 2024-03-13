Travis Kelce gets Mega Money Deal to become 'Face' of Nike Amid Blossoming Romance with Taylor Swift; Deets Inside

Kansas City Chiefs’ Tight End has made a big name for himself not only in football but also in the fashion front. He is often seen wearing clothes that are quirky and fun-loving just like his personality. For those who don’t know, Kelce even started his clothing brand back in 2021, named Tru Colours.

The U.S. Sun recently revealed an interesting piece of news that stated Travis Kelce has been getting offers and deals with huge brands following his second success at the Super Bowl. His career and love life are blooming now that he has Taylor Swift as his alleged beau, along with 50 brands pursuing him.

Brands are vying for the hand of Travis Kelce

Almost 50+ mega brands want Kelce’s face in their products. From Amazon, Pfizer, and L'Homme Helzberg Diamonds to even Nike, they want the 34-year-old’s signature on their contracts.

However, it seems that Nike, who already has Kelce on their list in North America, wants him to be the face of the new brand campaigns in Asia as well. According to an insider, his reputation has exploded in these months, and he is being seen as "one of the main athletes to be the face of the brand in the next campaigns in this part of the world."

Interestingly, even Taylor Swift was the face of Nike in Singapore after her six sold-out shows. Football is surely growing more popular, especially no, with the connection to the Enchanted Singer. Kelce is being roped in for other mega deals as well.

What else is in store for him?

The insider also claimed, "With his skyrocketing career and his relationship with Swift, that helps him get massive numbers of new fans in Asia.” He is already in the third year of a $57 million deal that ends in the upcoming NFL campaign.

Not only is he a multi-million dollar brand ambassador for famous companies, but he is also a podcast host. The New Heights podcast by Kelce is now rivaling Joe Rogan’s!

Apart from this, he has been approached by Calvin Klein, the brand that has done deals with megastars like Jungkookfrom BTS and Zoe Saldana. Singapore Airlines also roped in both Taylor and Kelce to become brand ambassadors. Swift’s sold-out show helped the airlines pick up their sales. The deal presented to the couple is estimated to be $3.2 million over two years. Looks like love and brand deals are in the air!

