EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Zoe Saldana on working with 'family man' Ryan Reynolds for the first time in The Adam Project

Despite playing Marvel superheroes, Zoe Saldana and Ryan Reynolds shared screen space for the first time in Shawn Levy's directorial The Adam Project. The film also starring Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Walker Scobell in lead roles released on Netflix on March 11 and was garnered with positive responses for its emotional storytelling.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, The Adam Project's Zoe Saldana discussed her filming experience and particularly detailed what it was like working with Ryan Reynolds for the first time. Considering how Reynolds has been known for his witty personality, be it on social media or during media interactions, we asked Saldana if she received a first-hand experience of the same while shooting for the film. Admitting that he's witty in person the actress added, "He's witty but when you get to meet him he's so down to earth. Such a family man. Such a good person and so professional. Those are just great combinations."

Zoe further revealed that one of the most impressive traits about Ryan is also that "he writes his own material." She added, "He's just so instantaneous with the responses of lines and things like that. It's inspiring to witness that."

Saldana who isn't new to the sci-fi genre given that she has starred in massive big-ticket films like Avatar and The Guardians of the Galaxy also credited her co-star Reynolds for being one of the reasons why she came on board for The Adam Project. The actress admitted while chatting with me that it was director Shawn Levy's persistence and the amazing cast of the film that convinced her to take on the film amid the pandemic.

Watch Zoe Saldana's EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla for The Adam Project here:

Zoe also maintained that the film's heartfelt nature drew her to it, as she described the film as being adventurous and heartwarming at the same time.

The Adam Project marks Ryan Reynolds' second collaboration with director Shawn Levy after Free Guy which made record-breaking numbers amid the pandemic. As for their new release, The Adam Project, the film received its streaming release globally on March 11.

