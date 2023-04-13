Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: Quick recap of what the gang was upto in the MCU

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is less than a month away from hitting the cinemas. Once again, fans will witness the guardians assemble for an exciting journey in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. This will mark the third installment in the franchise, with the previous two released in 2014 and 2017 respectively. Before the audience floods the theatres for the upcoming movie, let us take a quick journey backward and remember what all went down in the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies, shall we? Read on for a recap.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Recap

How did the Guardians meet?

In case you forgot, the Guardians first meet in prison. Yes, not the most pleasant of places, but it makes for an interesting meet-cute for a movie about a group of misfits, don’t you think? Star-Lord stole an orb that Gamora desperately wanted. While she tried to steal it from him, Groot and Rocket were bounty hunters on the trail. When they arrived in prison, big guy Drax was already there.

While both Star-Lord and Gamora are behind the orb, Drax’s plan is to kill Gamora’s evil brother Ronan, who killed the latter’s family. As for Groot and Rocket, they are experts at escaping prison. Thus, this is how the five Guardians come together, as they try to break out of prison.

How the Guardians saved the Galaxy

Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket combine their forces in order to stop Ronan from destroying the entire planet with the Infinity Stones that are inside the orb. They not only fight Ronan but also his goons including Nebula – Gamora’s estranged sister. The Guardians eventually defeat him, but not before Groot sacrifices himself in the battle. Star-Lord grabs the Infinity Stone and with some help from both Gamora and Drax, he is able to wield his power and kill Ronan.

Star-Lord and Gamora’s Daddy Issues

If you remember it well, both Gamora and Star-Lord dealt with major daddy issues. Talking about Gamora, whose adoptive father is none other than Thanos – the deadliest villain in all of MCU. Thanos is on the chase for all six Infinity Stones. Gamora, on the other hand, is secretly working against her father Thanos, and her brother Ronan the entire time so that they do not succeed in their mission. Toward the end of The Guardians of the Galaxy, we also see Nebula at war with Thanos, which paved the possibility for her and Gamora to work together against their father.

Now, coming to Star-Lord, who probably suffers from the biggest daddy issues in all of MCU. Born as Peter Quill, Star-Lord was abducted from Earth when he was a young boy, soon after his mother’s death. He was raised by the Ravagers, i.e. Yondu, and he grew up in space and never actually knew much about his father. Toward the end of The Guardians of the Galaxy, we see Yondu confiding in his colleague and telling him that they did not keep their promise and deliver Peter to his father. Moreover, we also learn that holding the infinity stone did not kill Peter partly because his father was never actually human, but a descendant of some rare alien race.

Advertisement

Infinity Stones

In the first installment of The Guardians of the Galaxy, we see Thanos trying to get all six Infinity Stones so he can destroy the entire galaxy and rule it. However, the stones are scattered across different worlds and have also appeared in different MCU movies. For instance, one of the Infinity Stones was used to bring Vision back to life in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

And so, this was where the first movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise left viewers. Continue reading to get a quick recap of Vol. 2.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt honours fans as he celebrates 8 years of Guardians of the Galaxy: It’s all because of YOU

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) Recap

Saviour of the batteries

Our beloved team of misfits is now working together to protect a cache of powerful and valuable batteries from an interdimensional monster for the Sovereign, a race of genetically engineered clones. Once they defeat the monster, Ayesha, they receive an award. It is Gamora’s sister, Nebula. She was captured by the Sovereign after she tried to steal the batteries.

While the team tries to save the batteries, Rocket had other plans. He saves some of the batteries for himself, which forces the whole team to ditch the plan and flee from the Sovereign fleet.



Meeting the dad

The team tries to escape and is attacked by drones which push them to make a warp jump. Their damaged ship crash-lands on a forest planet. The figure's ship lands near them and introduces himself as Ego, Peter's long-lost father.

Peter is confused and has no clue what to do with Ego. On the other hand, Gamora knows what it means for Peter which is why she pushes him to go with his father. After a while, Ego agrees to give shelter to Rocket, Drax, and Groot while keeping an eye on Nebula. While their ship is getting repaired, they go on a walk to see the beauty of Ego’s planet. The group meets a naive alien, Mantis, who has empathic abilities that Ego uses to fall asleep at night.

Yondu returns

Yondu Udanta has been cast out of the Ravagers after they learned of him partaking in child trafficking. He is now hired by Ayesha to track down Peter's ship and corner Rocket and Groot. After a mutiny, Nebula tricks Groot into freeing her. With Yondu's cranial fin destroyed, he loses his ability to use his arrow. Yondu is captured, along with Rocket and Groot.

Advertisement

Ego’s grand evil plan

While everyone is off fighting their own battles, Ego reveals his plans to Peter. He wishes to terraform all other planets in the universe, destroying all other forms of life and replacing them with copies of himself. For this plan to succeed, he needs the aid of another Celestial. In order to do so, he went on to impregnate female species of different planets. After that, asked Yondu to retrieve his children. Unfortunately, none of them shared the same passion as Ego. After he heard about Peter holding the infinity stone and living, he went out of his way to find him.

Final Battle

Ego unleashes Peter’s celestial power which in turn activates the seedlings he planted across the Galaxy. This marks the beginning of the end of the planets across the universe. Peter questions his father about Meredith (mother) and if he really loved her or not. Ego confesses that love surely existed and but he was afraid which is why he planted the tumor. This infuriates Peter and he ends up attacking Ego.



ALSO READ: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Review: Pom Klementieff, Bautista are a CRACKLING Christmas combo

On the other hand, Nebula and Gamora are fighting each other but reach an alliance and discover a mass grave where the remains of Ego's other children lie. At this point, the whole team along with Yondu works together to stop Ego. Using the batteries he had stolen from the Sovereign, Rocket constructs a bomb that can destroy Ego's consciousness. After the planet-destroying fight, Guardians are all set to escape.

The End

While escaping, Yondu sacrifices himself to save Peter before the planet explodes. The Guardians cremate Yondu and disperse his ashes throughout the stars. As Gamora reconciles with Nebula before fighting Thanos, more Ravager ships warp in having learned of Yondu's heroics via Rocket, the Ravagers have finally embraced Yondu as one of their own and are there to pay their final respects to a dead friend.

Advertisement

Lastly, Ayesha plots an act of revenge and creates a weapon called ‘Adam’ to destroy the Guardians.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Plot

In the new volume, after the events of Endgame where Peter loses his Gamora, he is now set to save the universe. He is accompanied by the old Gamora who time-traveled and ended up becoming part of the gang. If the mission fails, it might be the end of their lives.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be 'worth the wait' after 1st day of shoot; SEE PIC