It’s Music For Posh Brats': Liam Gallagher Comments On Blur's Work; Claims He Could've Written Song 2 'Standing On Head'

Liam Gallagher recently stirred up a bit of controversy in the music world with his bold comments about Blur's iconic track Song 2. The Oasis frontman claimed that he could have written the song "standing on his head," sparking a lively debate among fans. Further, Gallagher went ahead and shared his favorite track Blur which made him cry like a baby.

The Blur frontman, Damon Albarn's talked about their hit track, Song 2

During Blur's pre-Coachella warm-up gig at the Fox Theater Pomona in California, as retrieved via NME , the band’s frontman Damon Albarn addressed the issue of Americans attempting to claim songwriting credits for Song 2. Albarn revealed that multiple individuals had made such claims, prompting him to question the peculiar fascination with this particular track.

Albarn stated, “Because of the nature of American law if someone gets a lawyer… they can come quite a long way with absolutely no grounds. Someone else this year – not only is it that person who’s convinced they’d written it, but there was another person who was convinced. Firstly, I wonder why it’s only that song that they’re interested in.”

Liam Gallagher claimed he could’ve easily written Blur’s Song 2

A video of Albarn’s recent comments for his song was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by his fans. In response to Albarn's remarks, Liam Gallagher took to social media to express his candid opinions. He dismissed the notion of anyone claiming to have written Song 2, tweeting, “Gotta be out of your box to claim to have written that song absolute TURDOS”.

Gallagher's blunt commentary ignited a heated exchange with Blur fans, with the Oasis legend defending his stance on the matter. He asserted that he could have effortlessly penned the song himself by adding, “I could write that standing on my head you spunkbubble.” Gallagher further stated that he feels Song 2 is a song for posh people, adding, “It’s music for posh brats”.

However, amidst the banter and bravado, Gallagher surprised many by acknowledging his appreciation for Blur's music. When asked which Blur song he would have liked to have written, Gallagher humbly named Sing. Gallagher went on to reveal that Sing had moved him to tears, making him cry “Like a baby.”

Gallagher's outspoken remarks about Blur's Song 2 may have sparked controversy, but he eventually expressed his love for Blur. Meanwhile, Blur continued to captivate audiences with their electrifying performance at Coachella 2024. The band delivered a stellar set featuring a medley of their greatest hits, including crowd favorites like Song 2, Parklife, Beetlebum, Death of a Party, Girls And Boys, and many others.

