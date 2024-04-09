Who Is Dasha? Know More About The Singer As She Performs Viral Hit Austin At CMT Music Awards 2024

Dasha took center stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, delivering a captivating performance of her viral hit Austin. The singer, who admitted it was her first time visiting Austin, the city that inspired the song, mesmerized the audience with her talent and energy. Let's delve deeper into who Dasha is and the story behind her rise to prominence.

Everything you need to know about Dasha

Anna Dasha Novotny, known professionally as Dasha, was born on February 27, 2000, and hails from San Luis Obispo, California. Growing up in a community steeped in live music and songwriting, Dasha's passion for music blossomed from an early age. Inspired by powerful female artists like Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves, she began honing her songwriting skills and exploring her love for storytelling through music.

Dasha's musical journey started at the tender age of five when she delved into musical theater. By the age of eight, she had already picked up the piano and guitar, channeling her dramatic flair into poetry and songwriting. Her talent caught the attention of local musicians, leading her to perform at coffee shops and release her first song at just thirteen.

“I first got into the whole world of entertainment when I got into musical theater around age five. I became obsessed with performing and storytelling on stage, basically just putting on a show,” she shared. Adding, “By age eight, I picked up piano and guitar. I had always been really into poetry as a kid, too. I was a really dramatic child, so the idea of writing all of these poems about the boys I liked in class, I loved it, and it was really exciting for me. I was already songwriting without knowing what songwriting was,” Dasha shared, as retrieved via countryswag.com .

During her high school years, Dasha collaborated with her brother in their family studio, further nurturing her musical prowess. Upon enrolling at Belmont University in Nashville, she delved deeper into songwriting, eventually transitioning from pop to country music. Despite initially pursuing a pop career, Dasha's roots beckoned her back to country music, leading to a transformative phase in her musical journey.

“I really try to incorporate the love of rhyming and poetry and storytelling into my songs because that’s what I love about it,” she exclaimed. The singer currently has two released albums, Dirty Blonde and What Happens Now? Her single track titled Austin helped her to get on the Billboard chart in March 2024, and she eventually signed a contract with Warner Records.

ALSO READ: CMT Music Awards 2024: Little Big Town And Sugarland Come Together To Perform After Joint Tour Announcement

Dasha's Electrifying Performance at the CMT Music Awards

Dasha's performance at the CMT Music Awards showcased her infectious energy and raw talent. Clad in double denim, she exuded confidence as she took to the stage, backed by dancers in white shirts and denim pants. The highlight of her performance was a line dance, paying homage to the song's country roots and its perfect line-dancing pace.

Austin, Dasha's breakout hit, has been making waves on the Billboard charts, marking her first entry into the Hot 100 at No. 53 and reaching No. 11 on Hot Country Songs. The song's poignant lyrics and emotional depth resonate with audiences, earning Dasha acclaim as a promising newcomer in the country music scene.

As Dasha's star continues to rise, her authenticity and talent shine through, captivating audiences and earning her recognition on the prestigious Billboard charts. Her debut at the CMT Music Awards marks a milestone in her career, signaling a bright future ahead as she continues to captivate audiences with her unique blend of storytelling and musical talent.

ALSO READ: CMT Music Awards 2024: Jelly Roll Wins Big, Bags Male Video Of The Year And CMT Performance Of The Year