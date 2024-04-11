Was Rihanna also a 'Troll' in the past? Umbrella Singer Reveals Past Habits

Rihanna recently sat down for a pretty engaging conversation with the editor-in-chief of the Interview Magazine, Mel Ottenberg. Their conversation upon various topics including fashion, life changes, and her relationship with ASAP Rocky. However, it was Rihanna's candid discussion about her trolling habits that caught the attention of many. Rihanna opened up about her past as a trolling icon, revealing that her favorite troll persona is the silent troll.

Back in the day, Rihanna was known for her fearless and unapologetic online presence. Her witty comebacks, sharp remarks, and fearless interactions with celebrities, fans, and even political figures gained significant traction and solidified her reputation as a formidable online presence. However, in her recent interview with Ottenberg, Rihanna acknowledged that while the troll in her had its moment, she now prefers a more subtle approach.

Describing her current trolling style as the silent troll, Rihanna stated, as retrieved via The Interview Magazine , “The troll in me, she had a time. Unfortunately, you can’t take anything back from the internet, so I will always have the reminders, but the best troll in me is the silent troll.”

A look back at Rihanna’s savage online remarks

Rihanna's trolling antics were not limited to fans; she fearlessly engaged with celebrities and public figures, often leaving them speechless with her sharp comebacks. One such instance was her response to British public figure Piers Morgan, who criticized her short hair and asked the global superstar to grow her hair back quickly. Rihanna then swiftly called Morgan out in quite a witty manner by stating, “@piersmorgan: ps I think @Rihanna needs to grow her hair back. Fast." grow a d*ck..... FAST!!!!”

Rihanna didn't even shy away from trolling the supermodel, Kendall Jenner, who then expressed her wish to see Rihanna performing Complicated on-stage. “If Rihanna doesn’t perform Complicated tomorrow I’m gunna be very upset.” But it seemed like this wish of hers wasn’t received well by the singing sensation, who simply went ahead and asked Kendall Jenner to not show up during her performance. Rihanna swiftly replied, “Well don’t come.” One of the most sensational trolls of Rihanna has to be her interaction with singer Ciara. Rihanna called out Ciara by remarking, “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.”

As fans reminisce about Rihanna's iconic tweets and memorable interactions, it's clear that her impact on the internet is still visible. Rihanna's fearless authenticity and unapologetic attitude have surely solidified her status as an icon, both online and offline.

