‘It's So Impressive': Paramore's Hayley Williams Lauds Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Album

Paramore’s lead singer, Hayley Williams shared a list of her favorite musicians over the weekend which featured Taylor Swift. The Misery Business singer praised Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department on Instagram. The Tennessee Rock Band, Paramore, recently celebrated Record Store Day 2024 as the ambassador in the past weekend.

Hayley expressed her delight via a series of stories on her Instagram sharing albums of various artists that she has been enjoying. Some of these include Brittany Howard, Beyonce, Rufus Wainwright, Bee Gees, and more.

What Does Hayley Williams Have To Say About Taylor Swift’s New Album?

Williams, 35, took to Instagram stories to shower her praise for Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. In addition, she mentioned how captivating it was in terms of storytelling and also spoke about the relatability of the emotions depicted. She further praised Taylor for being able to use such vivid and specific words that speak to a wider audience as well.

She attached an image of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology cover art in her story. At the end of her post, Williams showed enthusiasm about going on tour with Swift.

"Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend. Every one of us knows this kind of grief! It's so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor's words get without ever losing the universal thread,” penned Hayley. She ended her caption by expressing excitement about opening for Taylor in the Eras Tour in 2024, “I’m so ready to be tour-mates.”

Record Store Day 2024 Ambassador Paramore’s Weekend Playlist Includes Classic Albums

Williams listed all the music legends she had been listening to over the past weekend. Her stories included captions praising Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé, What Now by Brittany Howard, Rufus Wainwright’s Want One, Main Course by Bee Gees, World Wide Whack by Tierra Whack, The Bends by Radiohead, The Smile’s Wall of Eyes, Blonde Redhead’s Sit Down For Dinner, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, and Tangk by Idles. She captioned each of these albums with heartfelt notes about how she relates to each of these albums and what she loves about them the most.

Paramore is set to open for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour in May 2024 across European cities including Vienna, Dublin, Lisbon, Liverpool, and London. Hayley Williams and Swift have known each other since 2008 when they met at the Grammys as fellow nominees. They have been friends ever since.

