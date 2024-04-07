Jamie Lloyd’s Romeo & Juliet To Be Transfered To Broadway After Tickets Get Sold Out Within Few Hours

Tom Holland will return to the theatre with his new play, Romeo & Juliet. The cast of the drama was announced last week, and the makers confirmed that Francesca Amewuda Rivers would portray the role of Juliet. The play will open at the Duke of York Theatre on May 23. However, the reports suggest that the drama will also be performed on Broadway after concluding with the London shows. The decision was allegedly taken by the Jamie Lloyd Company after the tickets for the London show were sold out in just a couple of hours. The tickets for the West End show cost 200 pounds.

What Did The Reports Say About Performing The Play At Broadway?

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers over performing Romeo & Juliet on Broadway. The Mirror reported, “Romeo & Juliet will head to Broadway after its London run, with details to be announced in due course. While director Jamie Lloyd has made a name for his minimalist adaptations of classic texts, the headline grabber for what is essentially yet another production of Romeo & Juliet is undoubtedly its leading man.”

The source further added, “Fans can’t wait to watch the Marvel hero test out his acting chops up close and personal, and with tickets costing around £200, it’s an incredibly lucrative earner.”

Cast Of Romeo And Juliet

The Lloyd Company, in the previous week, revealed the names of the cast members who will be portraying different roles in the West End’s play. Apart from Tom Holland and Rivers, Freema Agyeman, Joshua-Alexander Williams, Callum Heinrich, Michael Balogun, Tomiwa Edun, Mia Jerome, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Ray Sesay, and Nima Taleghani, will also star in Romeo and Juliet. Being excited about the casting, the Spider-Man star said to an entertainment portal, “Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet. I can’t wait to get started, and I know we’ll create something really special together.”

Meanwhile, the Bad Education actress also commented, “I’m so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company. It’s a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I’m excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom and to welcome new audiences to the theatre.”

Romeo & Juliet will run in London until August 2024. The details for the Broadway show are yet to be declared by the show-runners.

