Jennifer Hudson Heartbroken: American Idol Coach Debra Byrd Dies at 72

Jennifer Hudson mourns American Idol voice coach Debra Byrd's death at 72. As reported by Deadline, Byrd passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with no cause of death or location given.

Hudson wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to Byrd on Wednesday, “Heartbroken over the passing of Debra Byrd, the vocal coach on American Idol; she encouraged and supported us from the very beginning!”

“I am so grateful for everything she taught us,” the singer added. “ She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime. Rest in peace, Debra.”

Hudson also included a headshot photo of Byrd alongside a throwback video of the pair on American Idol, with Byrd telling Hudson that she “had to get rid of the gospel jaw.”

“Your homework is to stand in that mirror. I want you to physically hold your jaw,” Byrd said in the clip.

More details about Debra Byrd

Debra Byrd, who worked on American Idol for ten seasons, also lent her coaching expertise to shows like The Voice, Canadian Idol, Military Idol, and Majors and Minors.

During her illustrious career, Byrd mentored renowned singers like Kelly Clarkson and Barry Manilow. She also played a strong role in Jennifer Hudson's career. As reported by The Independent, Byrd was the one who recommended Hudson for the role of Effie White in the 2006 film Dreamgirls.

Barry Manilow, the famous singer-songwriter, also paid tribute on X (formerly known as Twitter) by sharing a throwback picture of the two.

“This is one of the saddest days of my life,” the singer wrote. “I just can’t wrap my mind around the fact that Debra is no longer with me. She was one of the most wonderful friends I’ve ever had.”

“I will miss you forever, my love. - Barry Manilow,” he concluded.