Are Common and Jennifer Hudson In A 'Happy' Relationship? The Couple Slyly Confirm Their Romance; See Here

Over the past few months, rumors have been swirling about a potential romantic relationship between Grammy-winning rapper Common and Academy Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson. While the two stars have dodged direct questions about their relationship status in the past, they seemed to hint that they are more than just friends during Common's recent appearance on Hudson's talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Through subtle gestures, comments, and a romantic gift exchange, Common and Hudson appeared to confirm to viewers that they are exploring a romance.

The Gift Exchange

During the taping of Common's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which aired on January 20, 2024, the rapper presented Hudson with a bouquet of flowers along with a heartfelt card as reported by People . In the card, Common wrote "You are a gift," signing it with a heart. Hudson smiled brightly as she read the message. This intimate gift exchange between the two stars fueled rumors that there is a romantic connection between them.

When Hudson asked Common what was going on in his personal life, he called his relationship with Hudson a "happy place". "I just appreciate life, and I appreciate love. And I hope everyone sitting out there appreciates love, too, you know what I'm saying?" Common said. He went on to say that being with Hudson helps him keep a positive mindset. "It's really important for me to be able to stay in a good space," he noted.

Advertisement

A Budding Romance

Common and Hudson's subtle affection for each other on her talk show points to a budding new romance between the two entertainers. According to multiple reports, Common and Hudson first sparked dating rumors in 2022 when they were spotted together on several occasions.

In August 2022, Common and Hudson were seen holding hands and looking cozy together at the Lakers game. An onlooker told the publication at the time, "They were sitting courtside together, hugging and looking very happy." As reported by E! Online later that month, the pair enjoyed a dinner date together in Santa Monica, California. While neither Common or Hudson have officially confirmed the status of their relationship until now, their actions on her talk show seem to confirm that they are exploring being more than just friends.

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson And Common Don't See Eye To Eye On Exes Being Friends; Singer Says It'll Be A 'Hard Pass' For Her

Through a romantic gift exchange and affectionate comments about their relationship, Common and Jennifer Hudson seemed to confirm to viewers of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that they are exploring a romance. While keeping the relationship low-key so far, the pair appear to have found a "happy place" in each other based on their subtle interactions. Fans are hopeful that this budding new relationship between the two talented stars will continue to blossom in 2024.

ALSO READ: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais gushes about 'tricky' challenges of dating on Reality TV