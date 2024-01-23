Who Is Jennifer Hudson Dating? Common Teases Relationship With Sex And The City Actress

Love is in the air, and it's official! Jennifer Hudson, 42, and Common, 51, left no room for speculation as they hinted at their romantic connection in a recent preview of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The Fox talk show took an unexpected turn when Hudson showcased her hosting skills with a rap introduction for Common. The romantic atmosphere reached its peak when Common entered the stage, bearing a grand bouquet of flowers for the talented host.

A playful interview

Cutting straight to the chase, Hudson, with a playful smile, asked the burning question, "Are you dating anyone?" Common, known for his roles in The Suicide Squad, responded with laughter, confirming that he is indeed in a relationship. Although he didn't drop Hudson's name, the playful tease left everyone in the know.

Common shared endearing details about his mystery partner, describing her as one of the most beautiful people he has ever met. He highlighted her intelligence, love for God, down-to-earth nature, and undeniable talent. Jokingly, the actor-rapper mentioned his high standards, playfully aiming for an EGOT winner as his ideal mate.

Gratitude for a happy relationship

When the spotlight turned to Hudson, she expressed her joy in the relationship, prompting Common to reveal, "This relationship is a happy place for me." He emphasized the importance of seeing his partner happy, expressing gratitude, and attributing their happiness to divine guidance.

Advertisement

The dating rumors initially surfaced in 2022 when the duo, both hailing from Chicago, was spotted together in their hometown. However, Hudson remained tight-lipped about their relationship in a September 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, dismissing speculation as mere narrative creation.

Public appearances

Since then, the couple has been caught on several occasions, sometimes even holding hands. Their most recent public outing was on January 17, where they enjoyed a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As the love story between Jennifer Hudson and Common unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate more delightful moments and public appearances from this newfound Hollywood power couple.

ALSO READ: Truly Inspiring Jennifer Hudson Weight Loss Secrets You Need to Know