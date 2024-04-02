Best Moments Of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: From Historic Wins To Iconic Performances

Its award show season again and this time its the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024. hosted by the singer Ludacris, this year's ceremony was a star-studded event filled with unforgettable performances and well-deserved honors. From Beyoncé receiving the Innovator Award to Cher's iconic moment with the Icon Award, the night was a celebration of music's finest talents. Let's dive into the memorable moments that made this year's awards truly special.The award show was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and had several promising moments to look out for. In case you missed any of them, we are here to cover it for you. Let's take a minute and look through some of these moments.

1. Ludacris & T-Pain Deliver a nostalgic medley

Singer and songwriter Ludacris played a dual role as he performed and also hosted the award show. The duo teamed up together and collab on hits like "Yeah!," All I Do is Win, and his classic Move B*tch."The audience enjoyed it a lot and their performance was followed by a roaring applause from the crowd. Here is a video of the performance.

2. Justin Timberlake opened his performance in style

Popular singer Timberlake performed a number of tracks, starting with Everything I Thought It Was, putting his signature spin on Selfish and No Angels.He even did the hook and signature step with the songs. The response from the crowd was insane. Check it out below. He looked really dashing with a neat haircut , playing the guitar and vibing with the audience.

3. Cher is honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award

The night included a sweet dedication by Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep and an incredible tribute by Jennifer Hudson honoring Cher before the legendary musician was presented with the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

4. No Scrubs won at The iHeartRadio Music Awards

TLC made a return, reuniting onstage to accept an award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards held in Los Angeles. Rozonda Chilli Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, both, won the prize following a nostalgic performance of their chart-topping hits "No Scrubs" and "Waterfalls." Dressed in coordinated fringe outfits, the duo exuded energy alongside their dynamic backup dancers.

Adding to the moment, rapper Latto joined them onstage, delivering a spirited rendition of the late band member Lisa Left Eye Lopes' verse during "Waterfalls." Lopes tragically died in a car accident in 2002 at the age of 30.

5. Green Day delivers an evergreen set

Popular legendary band Green Day played a mix of sets, brought their iconic energy to the stage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. They started things off with Bobby Sox from their latest album, Saviors, setting the tone for an excellent performance. But just when you thought you knew what to expect, they flipped the script midway through, taking everyone on a nostalgic trip back 30 years with Basket Case from their classic 1994 album Dookie. The audience cheered with applause to acknowledge their legacy. They also took home the Landmark of the year award home.

6. Stevie Wonder Presents Beyoncé With Innovator Award

Pop star Beyonce graced the award show and the audience witnessed an iconic moment as one legend presented an award to another. Beyonce won the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She not only won this award for her contribution to the music industry, but also for her work outside of the industry. During her acceptance speech, the icon said that to be an 'innovator' means to be criticized, which often will test your mental strength.."

7. Tate McRae delivers an electrifying performance

20 year old singer and performer Tate McRae graced the stage and delivered an electrifying performance mixing two of her singles, Greedy and Exes, from her latest album, Think Later. The song Greedy has currently crossed one billion streams on Spotify, since its release in September 2023. The singer is also preparing for her upcoming tour, where she will be performing all her latest songs.

8. Taylor Swift teases 'exciting things 'while accepting the Artist of the Year Award.

Pop icon Taylor Swift won big, walking away with multiple awards, including the much awaited Artist of the Year title. In her acceptance video, she wasn't just thanking her fans—she got them buzzing with excitement for what's to come. Dropping hints about her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, she teased, "There are so many exciting things ahead of us' Although the icon was not present at the ceremony in Dolby Theater, a pre recorded messege played out after she won.

