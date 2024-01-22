How Long Has Jennifer Hudson Been With Common? See Their Relationship Timeline

Hollywood is indeed blossoming with emerging love stories involving the romance between Common and Jennifer Hudson, who continues to gain attention from the public and media alike for their evolving relationship. As two prominent figures in the entertainment industry, their connection has been a subject of speculation, denial, and, more recently, confirmation. Let's delve into the timeline of their relationship, from the initial sparks to the recent public acknowledgements.

The beginning of the romance between Common and Jennifer Hudson

The whispers of a potential romance between Common and Jennifer Hudson first surfaced in 2022, fueled by sightings in Philadelphia and Chicago. The pair, castmates in the action-thriller Breathe, found themselves at the center of dating rumors. However, Hudson swiftly dismissed these speculations in September of the same year during an interview with Entertainment Tonight . Despite being spotted together, she clarified that their connection was purely professional, emphasizing their roles as on-screen partners. “People create their narratives of it and it's like, OK, you know, how you feel. We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

ALSO READ: Who All Has Common Dated? Exploring Rapper's Dating History As He Cheekily Confirms Relationship With Jennifer Hudson

Advertisement

Fast forward to 2023, and the dating rumors regained momentum. In February, the duo was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu, sparking renewed curiosity about the nature of their relationship. However, it wasn't until a month later, when Jennifer Hudson celebrated Common's 51st birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, that fans received a glimpse into their personal connection. The post, shared with Hudson's "Team Jhud," featured the two posing together, hinting at a deeper bond beyond their on-screen collaboration. Hudson captioned, “Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !”

As the months rolled by, the public intrigue persisted. In August 2023, Hudson addressed the ongoing rumors during an interaction with TMZ , acknowledging Common's appeal but leaving the nature of their relationship open to interpretation. “Rumors say a lot of things. But he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that. That's for certain,” she stated.

ALSO READ: 'It was really crazy..: Tori Kelly addresses her 'scary' health issues

Common confessed his feelings on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Common's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show further solidified their connection. In a playful yet revealing exchange, Common openly discussed his relationship, describing his partner as someone incredibly special. On being asked by Hudson about his relationship, Common shared, “So, yes. And I’m in a relationship that is (with) one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met, in life. She’s smart. She loves God. She has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my stand high. She had to get her own talk show.” As Common dropped the obvious yet remarked hints of dating Hudson, this confession did take Hudson by surprise who could only say, “Oh, OK,” as she shyly chuckled.

The real turning point came in January 2024 when the pair was spotted sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers game. This public appearance added fuel to the relationship speculation, especially as Hudson admitted to being in a "very happy" romantic situation during a television interview on CBS Mornings . The love story between Common and Jennifer Hudson, marked by subtle confirmations, and public appearances, seems to be progressing into a new and much more open relationship, leaving fans hooked with their relationship updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Truly Inspiring Jennifer Hudson Weight Loss Secrets You Need to Know