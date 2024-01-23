Common Opens Up About His Future Marriage Plans: Does Jennifer Hudson Agree? Find Out

After seemingly acknowledging his romance with Jennifer Hudson on her talk show, Common has now shared his stance on marriage. The 51-year-old rapper has never been married, but he is not ruling out the possibility of walking down the aisle in the future.

Common made an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Monday to promote his new book, And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Yourself. The rapper and actor was asked by the show's host if he is the marrying type. Common, who has been linked to Jennifer Hudson since 2022, gave a very telling and well-balanced answer.

Common and Jennifer Hudson are already talking about marriage? Here’s what the rapper revealed

Common, who cheekily publicly confirmed his relationship with Jennifer Hudson on the latter’s show per a preview of the show, was asked by Hoda Kotb of Today with Hoda and Jenna if he is "the marrying type?”

Answering her question, the I Used to Love H.E.R singer who is known to keep his relationships private said, “I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am the marrying type. I am the type that, I’m capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life, I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is.”

Common then went on to explain how he listens to divine conviction when making major life decisions. “For me, everything is divine. I work from the discernment that God speaks, when he speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I would feel that, I will communicate with the person, and if she’s feeling that, then why not?” he added. Does Jennifer Hudson feel that way? Very much so! We can tell by the way the If This Isn’t Love singer couldn't stop smiling when Common talked about his type (who is her) on her show.

Flirty question gets a Cheeky response: Know how Common Confirmed his relationship with Jennifer Hudson

Common appeared as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show on January 22. The John Wick actor was teased by his girlfriend and show host Jennifer when she asked him about his current relationship status.

Hudson who was feeling mischievous for her own good quipped, “Let’s get down to business, Mr. Common. I’m a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?”

Confirming his current relationship status, Common said he is dating “one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met, in life.” He then went on to list the qualities of his current girlfriend to his not-so-official girlfriend sitting in the host chair who couldn’t help but blush.

“She’s smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standards kind of high because she had to have an EGOT,” he said. “She had to win an Oscar for her first movie. I set my standards high. She had to get her own talk show,” he added.

Common and Jennifer Hudson first sparked dating rumors in 2022 after they made multiple public outings together. Since then, the duo have been profusely denying their romantic link-up before the Monday episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Prior to Hudson, Common dated the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, Erykah Badu, and more.

