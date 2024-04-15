Judi Dench Reminices About Shakespeare And The Olden Days; Here's What She Had to Say

Judi Dench looks back on the good old days. The actress is revisiting her old days by looking back at her Shakespeare performances in a recent interview. In the interview, she also reminisced about visiting the Old Vic in England and how she never imagined debuting there. Dench is famously known for her portrayals of famous Shakespeare characters in theatre.

The actress’s has also written a book titled Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent about her experiences on stage while playing characters from Shakespeare’s plays. Here’s what Dench has to say about her performance of the iconic roles in theatre.

Judi Dench revisits her days at the Old Vic

Judi Dench is going over the memory of her glorious past. The actress has mesmerized the audience over the years as she up the role of multiple Shakespeare characters. Dench who made her professional debut with the Old Vic Company revisited her time at the theatre. She spoke about visiting the Old Vic for the first time in her life. “It's not just any old day when you go for the first time to the Old Vic,” she noted. The Old Vic is a theatre in London previously known as the Royal Coburg Theatre and built in 1818. The actress recalled how sitting in the Old Vic gallery used to cost an individual nine pence. She added how she would visit to watch actors like Richard Burton and John Neville. Judi noted that this was even before The Beatles.

The actress ended up securing her debut role at the Old Vic. “The people used to just go mad and I never thought for one single second I would be part of that as my first job," she admitted. The moment in her life was so memorable that she even remembered wearing exactly what she wore. She explained, "I can barely remember what I did yesterday, or on the weekend, but I can remember A Midsummer Night's Dream, or Twelfth Night, or a few sonnets. That I remember."

Judi Dench talks about her Shakespeare performances

Judi Dench has stunned in multiple roles in Shakespeare plays. She played Ophelia in Hamlet, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, and Lady Macbeth in Macbeth. When asked about the plays, the actress said that she remembers them very well because of how well they are written. The actress said that the plays are in “iambic pentameter” which she explains is the “rhythm of your heart.”

She also spoke about how the actors director, set designers, and costumers of a play can make or break it when it comes to Shakespeare. "There's no right way of acting. But the only thing that matters is your communication with an audience, whether they understand what you're saying," Judi explained. She concluded by noting that the actors are in “service” of the author and audience.” Hence the actress emphasized “communicating” the words to the audience. Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent comes out on April 23 and is available for preorder.

