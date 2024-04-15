Kesha Gives New Twist To TikTok Lyrics; Changes It To 'F*** P Diddy' In Surprise Coachella 2024 Performance

At Coachella on Sunday, Reneé Rapp brought Kesha on stage for a surprise performance of TikTok. The latter, however, grabbed attention by changing the lyrics of the song to a more explicit version.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  11:12 AM IST |  492
Instagram
Kesha and Reneé Rapp at Coachella 2024 (Instagram)

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse

Reneé Rapp brought out Kesha on stage at Coachella on Sunday for a surprise performance of her 2010 hit TikTok, which famously features the lyric Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy. 

However, in light of recent allegations made against the music mogul, Kesha used the opportunity to change the song into a diss, singing, Wake up in the morning like f*** P Diddy, instead of the aforementioned verbiage.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Both Rapp and Kesha also threw up their middle fingers toward the sky during the flick.

Related Stories

Reese Witherspoon Talks About Daughter On Friends Set
entertainment
Reese Witherspoon Talks About Daughter On Friends Set
Ryan Gosling And McKinnon's Epic ‘Close Encounter’ Skit On SNL Cold Open
entertainment
Ryan Gosling And McKinnon's Epic ‘Close Encounter’ Skit On SNL Cold Open


Not the first time Kesha has changed the lyric to TikTok 

Back in November, following Cassie Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit against Combs, Kesha switched the lyric to Wake up in the morning feeling just like me while performing at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

In her lawsuit, Ventura had claimed that she endured over a decade’s worth of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the Coming Home singer. 

Ventura settled the lawsuit just a day later, but things have gotten worse for Diddy in the months since. 

Here's how people on the internet have reacted to Kesha calling out Diddy at Coachella 





Recent legal troubles surrounding Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Kesha’s Diddy diss comes amid growing legal troubles and serious allegations levied against the singer and entrepreneur. 

In recent months, Diddy has been hit with a flurry of lawsuits alleging assault, gang rape, and sex trafficking. Last month, his Miami and Los Angeles residences were raided by Homeland Security, following which his lawyer, Aaron Dyers, labeled the raids on his property a “gross overuse of military-level force” in a statement.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” he elaborated. 

As for the other aforementioned allegations against him, Diddy has denied all of the claims and is yet to face any charges. 

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: How Unfortunate’: Model Named In Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawsuit Denies Allegations Mentioned In Legal Docs

FAQ

Why did Kesha change the lyrics of TikTok during her Coachella performance?
Kesha changed the lyrics of TikTok in response to recent allegations made against music mogul P Diddy.
Has Kesha altered the lyrics of TikTok before?
Yes, this isn't the first time Kesha has changed the lyrics of TikTok. Previously, she altered the lyrics to Wake up in the morning feeling just like me at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles following Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against Diddy.
Where is Coachella held?
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles