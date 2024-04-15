Kesha Gives New Twist To TikTok Lyrics; Changes It To 'F*** P Diddy' In Surprise Coachella 2024 Performance

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse

Reneé Rapp brought out Kesha on stage at Coachella on Sunday for a surprise performance of her 2010 hit TikTok, which famously features the lyric Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy.

However, in light of recent allegations made against the music mogul, Kesha used the opportunity to change the song into a diss, singing, Wake up in the morning like f*** P Diddy, instead of the aforementioned verbiage.

Both Rapp and Kesha also threw up their middle fingers toward the sky during the flick.

Not the first time Kesha has changed the lyric to TikTok

Back in November, following Cassie Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit against Combs, Kesha switched the lyric to Wake up in the morning feeling just like me while performing at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

In her lawsuit, Ventura had claimed that she endured over a decade’s worth of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the Coming Home singer.

Ventura settled the lawsuit just a day later, but things have gotten worse for Diddy in the months since.

Recent legal troubles surrounding Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Kesha’s Diddy diss comes amid growing legal troubles and serious allegations levied against the singer and entrepreneur.

In recent months, Diddy has been hit with a flurry of lawsuits alleging assault, gang rape, and sex trafficking. Last month, his Miami and Los Angeles residences were raided by Homeland Security, following which his lawyer, Aaron Dyers, labeled the raids on his property a “gross overuse of military-level force” in a statement.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” he elaborated.

As for the other aforementioned allegations against him, Diddy has denied all of the claims and is yet to face any charges.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

