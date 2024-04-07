How Unfortunate’: Model Named In Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawsuit Denies Allegations Mentioned In Legal Docs

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Model Jade Ramey has denied a claim that she was a sex worker for Sean Diddy Combos after being named such in a recent lawsuit over a month after producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of sexual assault and harassment. But, model Jade Ramey has now denied being a sex worker, according to Entertainment Tonight, which was the first news outlet to file this news. The lawsuit allegedly stated she and two other women were "paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers."

"Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made," Ramey tells PEOPLE in a statement. "How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion."

"We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment," she continues. "I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time."

More details about the alleged lawsuit filed

The lawsuit, which was filed in March 2024 by Jones, a former producer and videographer for 54-year-old Diddy, detailed his alleged experience of being sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened by the star, and Jones is now seeking $30 million in damages.

Jones is someone who produced multiple songs off Diddy's Love LP between September 2022 and November 2023 and allegedly “witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a producer on the Love album.” Moreover, the suit specifically alleges that he was the victim of "constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus" by Diddy, and that he was sexually assaulted by a woman in "the presence of Mr. Combs and his staff" — among other allegations.

Diddy's lawyer's reaction to Jonas's lawsuit

Diddy's lawyer, Shawn Holley, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time that Jones' claims were "complete lies" and accused him of "shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."

"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," Holley said. "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. "

In the lawsuit, Jones also accused Diddy of having "bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend" — a group of three women that Lil Rod claimed included Ramey. Another one of the women mentioned, Daphne Joy, has since denied the allegation.

In fact, In a couple of Instagram stories posted in late March, Joy wrote that she was "deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit."

"The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney," Joy said.

Also, it looks like Diddy's troubles regarding this case have now extended beyond Jonas, as his Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided amid sex trafficking allegations.

A Homeland Security Investigations representative confirmed at the time that it "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation." Diddy has been accused of sexual assault and similar claims by five people in separate lawsuits filed in recent months — two of which have included allegations of sex trafficking.

Attorney Aaron Dyer told PEOPLE after the raids that there was "no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

"This unprecedented ambush, paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer added at the time. "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

