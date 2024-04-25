Kevin Bacon Shares Glimpse Of Outdoor Adventures With Wife Kyra Sedgwick For Earth Day; See Here

Kevin Bacon’s romance with nature and his wife Kyra Sedgwick was wrapped up in a single gesture. The Hollywood star celebrated Earth Day by dedicating an Instagram post to Mother Earth on Monday. The special post was curated with a carousel of pictures from the star couple’s gallery of outdoor adventures.

Adorable snaps of Bacon and the 58-year-old actress exploring nature rolled in on social media to mark the occasion. The effort also subtly hinted at Bacon’s thriving bond with his wife of 35 years as they celebrated over three decades of their marriage in September 2023.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrate nature

The 65-year-old actor seized the opportunity to celebrate Earth Day with riveting glimpses of his adventures in nature, all alongside his wife Kyra Sedgwick. The first snap had the Hollywood stars perched side-by-side on a beach with the sun shining on top of their heads. They protected themselves from the sun with large beach hats.

"Mother Earth really is a beautiful place. Let's not take it for granted. Happy #EarthDay, everyone." the caption noted. The following picture showed the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress posing in front of a huge and leafy tree with ample greenery. Seemingly at a farm, the all-green capture popped with Sedgwick's red ensemble. The third picture was a romantic photo of Bacon's hand wrapped around a drenched Sedgwick during a hike as both smiled brightly into the camera against a serene backdrop of a flowing stream.

The Footloose star and Sedgwick were seen crammed together into a tiny tool at a dock in the following slide while the post concluded with a vibrant snap of his wife posing at sunset. The timelines of the pictures were not mentioned but they seemingly displayed many of the star couple’s nature trips throughout.

Similarly, the Emmy-winning actress put up another post on Earth Day on her own social media handle. Sedgwick’s post carried a heartwarming video of her talking to her farm animals. She cuddled up with one of her goats and captioned the post, “Happy #EarthDay!! Today I’m thankful for time spent outside with simple creatures. We only have one planet, and it’s a good one.” She topped it up with the hashtag, “#GoatsAreGoodListeners”

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are cousins

Well, they are ninth cousins, once removed, to be precise, per LADBible. In a 2013 episode of PBS’s Finding Your Roots, a show dedicated to assessing a person’s familial history using DNA and other records, broke the news that Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were cousins.

While the news made headlines and freaked out Bacon, Sedgwick was hardly fazed. "I figured I was going to be related to Kevin Bacon — I mean, most white people are related, ultimately,” the Golden Globe winner quipped. She claimed to be “not surprised” after host and Harvard professor of African-American history, Henry Louis Gates Jr. disclosed the fact to them. She reacted to the life update with a joke, saying, “As long as we’re not first cousins, it’s fine.”

