'It's Always Going to be Work': Kyra Sedgwick Opens Up On Her Relationship With Kevin Bacon

The Closer actress Kyra Sedgwick is on cloud nine! Even after being married for 36 years to famous actor Kevin Bacon, the 58-year-old actress reveals how she shares a unique and understanding relationship with her SAG winner husband. Is their relationship and chemistry translating into their professional lives too? The actress revealed this during her appearance at an award show.

What does Kyra Sedgwick reveal about husband Kevin Bacon?

While attending the 44th annual New York Women in Film and Television Awards, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress opened up about how the couple feels lucky to be married, and how every day is making them feel younger. However, major credit for their togetherness is going to be their work. The New York Women’s 44th edition happened at Cipriani 42nd Street, earlier this week. The Villains actress continued, “A partnership for that long demands a lot of you … I feel like a very lucky woman.”

Their love story is full of meet-cutes. The two crossed paths when Sedgwick was a 12-year-old. This happened in 1977. Just a decade later the two were filming for Lemon Sky and reconnected, when the romance began. They got married in 1988. They have been inseparable since! The couple shares two children, son Travis, 34, and daughter Sosie, 32 between them. The couple posts quirky videos on Instagram even today showing how they are enjoying every moment and living life to the fullest is their only ‘mantra’.

Did Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick pay tribute to Footloose?

Footloose gave Bacon his due success in 1984. The two paid homage to this work after so many years, by wearing matching outfits and lip-syncing the Muni Long song Made for Me. The couple captioned the video, “They say after you’ve been together for a while you start to look alike. I don’t see it.”

They were dressed like Bacon’s Footloose character adding to the charisma. The two are fully in love. In 2020, Bacon called Sedgwick “his” person. While we wait to see the duo’s quirky videos on Instagram, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.