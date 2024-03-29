Kristen Stewart Would've Broken Up With Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen Character 'Immediately' In Twilight Due To THIS Reason

The relationship between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson made a lot of buzz after their sizzling chemistry was witnessed in Twilight movies. Because of the number of hit books and a string of blockbuster movies, The Twilight Saga has been a beloved part of 21st-century popular culture. However, there was one particular reason that the actress revealed that she would have broken up with RPatz’s character Edward Cullen immediately because of this reason.

Kristen Stewart reacts to her Twilight's relationship with Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen

After years of success with the Twilight movies, The Bella Swan actress shared her outlook on Twilight's central relationship, saying that she would have dumped Edward Edward Cullen played by Robert Pattinson. She stated that the reason was his vampiric bloodlust got in the way of their love story and she said, “he was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself," Kristen Stewart added, "I would've broken up with him immediately…” during her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast

The actress argued that she would have dumped Edward if it was up to her, and would have broken up with Edward for being too controlling. “I mean if I was like, 'Hey, I want to try that,' and he was like, 'No, this is just for me,' I would be like, 'Well, this is also just for me. My whole life. Without you,'" she added. Kristen Stewart referenced Edward opposing Bella’s wish to become a vampire saying, “You gotta let a girl make her own choices.”

How long did Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson date?

The Twilight co-stars' relationship began ever since they started shooting for their movie. They famously met on the set of the vampire movie and dated for four years before splitting in 2013 and parting their ways. Stewart and RPatz initially played it coy when it came to sharing their relationship status with the public, but fans were thrilled to see their favorite fiction couple get together. However, they had called it quits after more than four years of dating as the news of the split followed reports that the two did not celebrate Pattinson's birthday together.

