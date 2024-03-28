Kristen Stewart Jokes She Would Have Broke Up With Twilight’s Edward Cullen ‘Immediately’ For THIS Reason; Find Out

The Love Lies Bleeding actress, who costarred with Robert Pattinson as Edward in the Twilight series as Bella, opened out about the emotional love between the on-screen pair on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat on Tuesday.

Stewart reveals Bella Swan’s honest thoughts on Twilight

Recalling the 2012 finale of the series, Hirsch asked Stewart, 33, if she thought Bella was likable. To which she answered, “Woah, woah, woah.” She laughed, “Hey, you better be careful. I’m unsure if you can tell who you’re speaking with now.” However, the host persisted, stating that Bella seemed “a little desperate” for the sultry vampire and was far too eager to alter her life in order to be with him. Bella was immediately defended by Stewart once more, who told the presenter, “Well yeah, but he was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself.”

Had Kristen Stewart been the main character in the Twilight films, she most likely wouldn’t have remained with Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen for very long. “I would have ended our relationship right away,” she stated simply on the question of Bella and Edward’s relationship. “‘Well, this is also just for me,’ I would say if he said, “‘No, this is just for me,’” to which I would have replied, ‘Hey, I want to try that.’ the entirety of my existence, without your presence.”

Stewart said that she understands the “protection thing” in regards to Bella and Edward’s romance, but she also stated that “you gotta let a girl make her own choices.” Stewart responded to the iconic scene from Twilight’s follow-up, New Moon, where Bella’s other love interest, Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), exclaims, “Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?” while still thinking back on the popular fantasy series.

Advertisement

How did she respond to that? She said, “Yes, but what the heck? I wonder if the script called for that. How come that’s there? That’s in the book, right? She speculated, “Maybe it’s in the book,” pointing out that some “idiosyncratic, weird little” lines like Edward’s famous “Hold on tight, spider monkey” were taken straight out of Twilight author Stephenie Meyer’s script.

ALSO READ: ‘We Have A Very Loose Plan’: Kristen Stewart Talks About Wedding Plans With Dylan Meyer And Their Vintage-Inspired Engagement Rings

Kristen still cherishes the movie

Stewart also remembered another phrase that she struggled to get right, one in which she had to attract attention to Jacob’s muscular frame and the highlight of the film, his new biceps. She recalled, “There was this one that I couldn’t deliver at all, which was so embarrassing.” However, Stewart still has pleasant memories of some aspects of Twilight. She responded to the wedding scene in Breaking Dawn - Part 1 earlier this month, telling WhoWhatWear that she still adores the dress “so much. Yes, I believe that this is kind of the one if I ever wanted to do like a classic wedding dress,” she said to the publication.

She remarked, “I appreciate that, but I got to do it. I’m not going to do it.” Stewart has discussed Twilight a lot while on the Love Lies Bleeding press tour. In five Twilight films, which brought in a total of $3.3 billion worldwide, she portrayed Bella Swan. In a Rolling Stone interview, Stewart recalled receiving criticism for her performance because of her melancholic on-screen acting. She emphasized that her portrayal of Bella remained faithful to the book series despite her melancholy. Certain executives desired Bella’s brighter eyes and more energy, but Stewart wasn’t on board.

ALSO READ: Who Has Kristen Stewart Dated? Everything To Know About Her Past And Present Love Life