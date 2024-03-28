Kristen Stewart Talks About Freezing Eggs And Marriage Prospects On Podcast; Know Twilight Star's Future Plans

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are thinking of their future.

Though they might not have a concrete plan for marriage yet after getting engaged in 2021, the duo is definitely taking steps to secure the future of their babies, beginning with making sure the babies arrive on God’s green earth safely when the time is right.

Appearing on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on March 27, Kristen Stewart candidly opened up about her plans for motherhood. Below, we delve into her perspective on the prospect of having babies someday, in great detail.

Kristen Stewart says she's frozen her eggs and so has her partner Dylan Myers

It all went down this Wednesday, when the host of the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast, Amanda Hirsch, asked Kristen about her plans for children.

“Yeah, probably,” Stewart answered simply, before adding that she and her fiance have already started family planning. “We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff,” the actress shared. “So, like if we want to, we can. Keeping that open.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Stewart also shared her abstract wedding plans. So, when does the star plan to get married? Read on for answers!

Kristen Stewart's Marriage Plans

Though Kristen has been engaged to writer and actress Dylan Meyer for nearly three years now, the actress, who was recently seen in Love Lies Bleeding, admitted to Amanda that they don't have a concrete wedding plan yet, just some loose ideas.

“We’re both like really casual people,” Stewart explained. “And so we did this sweeping traditional thing where we were like, ‘Marry me.’ ‘You marry me.’ And then we just never like planned a wedding because we were like, ‘We kind of did it.’ I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us.”

Stewart also informed Amanda that her wedding picture will play only after the premiere of her directorial debut film, an adaptation of the 2011 memoir The Chronology of Water.

“I have to do that before we can get married. Because we have to send invites out and give people time to get ready for that.”

Previously, Stewart had joked about having Guy Fieri officiate her wedding because they have “a lot of, like, similar fashion sense and hair.”

